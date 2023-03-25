RACINE — Drums, speeches and steps were all the rage at Mitchell School on Thursday night.
The school, at 2701 Drexel Ave., held a Black History Month family event, which originally was planned for late February but had to be rescheduled because of an ice storm.
The Mitchell Drummers and the Mitchell Steppers each preformed in front of the students, faculty and staff.
Keyzona Owens, an eighth grader, gave two spoken word performances during the event — "Love Each Other" by Nikki Aksamit and a poem about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
After the performances, games and activities were set up around the school for students and parents to enjoy.
The event was organized by Kira Munoz, Mitchell's community school coordinator.
She said the impetus for the program came from parents saying they wanted an event like this at the school.
While this year's inaugural event fell victim to bad weather, Munoz said she hopes the school can host a program like this every February.