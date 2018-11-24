RACINE COUNTY — Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday have both likely enticed some shoppers away from Black Friday deals, but there were still plenty of locals ready to open their wallets on the day after Thanksgiving.
As early as Thursday evening, the parking lots of Best Buy, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, and Kohl’s, 5500 Washington Ave., both in Mount Pleasant, were packed with vehicles whose occupants waited there to beat out other shoppers.
Best Buy and Kohl’s both opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Best Buy offered deals like $200 off computers and big-screen TVs while Kohl’s shoppers saw markdowns across the board on things like appliances, home goods and clothing.
Shoppers who waited until Friday to make their purchases streamed through Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
Jaqueline Lopez, of Racine, along with her sister, mother and cousin have a Black Friday tradition of getting together and heading to Regency Mall, as they like to shop locally.
Some of the best deals the group found were jeans at Charlotte Russe for $15 and hoodies at Dunham’s Sporting Goods for $10.
The group bought presents for family members on Friday, as well as for themselves.
Cynthia Lopez, Jaqueline’s sister, said Black Friday is a good time to find deals on things you wanted throughout the year but couldn’t afford until they went on sale.
Jaqueline Lopez said the group continues the Black Friday tradition for the good deals but also because they enjoy the time together.
Birthday celebration
Friends Khalilah Hunter and Keyaira Marshall, both students at St. Catherine’s High School, came to the mall on Black Friday to celebrate Marshall’s birthday.
By the end of their trip, both said they had, “zero money left.”
The best deals they found were at Charlotte Russe, where they bought $15 jeans and at Rue 21, where the entire stock was marked 40 percent off.
This was Marshall’s first Black Friday shopping experience, and she said it was a lot easier than she thought it would be.
“It was fun,” Hunter said.
The mall has lost several retailers in the past year, such as American Eagle and one-time anchor Boston Store. The parent company of Boston Store went out of business and closed stores nationally. But the mall’s owners, Hull Property Group, which purchased Regency in 2016, has been working to turn things around. Efforts included indoor and limited outdoor renovations this year.
