Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm nixes physical office, goes fully virtual
Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm nixes physical office, goes fully virtual

RACINE — The Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm, formerly based out of 601 Lake Ave. in Downtown Racine, is going all-virtual.

This change comes as the way people do work across the country, and the globe has made a coronavirus-fueled shift toward remote work that some believe could be permanent.

Attorneys John Bjelajac and Terrance Kallenbach, along with their law assistant, began working from home in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and found that the arrangement worked well.

With the view that COVID-19 has forever changed the way people do business, the law partners decided to nix their brick and mortar office and to go virtual permanently, effective last Saturday.

“So far, we have found that our clients are very happy with this arrangement, accept it totally and quite frankly appreciate the safety we built in for them,” Bjelajac said.

In place of face-to-face meetings, Bjelajac and Kallenbach have been communicating with clients via email, phone calls and Zoom meetings. The partners will continue to meet with clients in person, upon request and with safety precautions in place.

Bjelajac believes that amid the pandemic clients feel more comfortable meeting virtually and added that the firm is staying in close communication with them.

Both Bjelajac and Kallenbach have more than 45 years of experience practicing law in a traditional brick-and-mortar setting, according to a press release from the firm.

Bjelajac said he has not heard of any other firms that have gone exclusively virtual, but knows many attorneys who are working out of their homes right now while they continue to maintain a physical office space.

“I think it’s the new normal, quite frankly,” Bjelajac said of the shift to virtual. “I think our society has been permanently changed because of COVID-19.”

The Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm focuses mostly on business, municipal and real estate law. Bjelajac is Burlington’s city attorney and a Racine County court commissioner. Kallenbach is also a court commissioner.

John Bjelajac

Bjelajac

 Pete Wicklund

To contact Bjelajac & Kallenbach

Address: Post Office Box 38, Racine, WI 53401

Phone: 262-633-9800

Fax: 262-633-1209

Email: jmbjelajac@gmail.com or tlkallenbach@gmail.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

