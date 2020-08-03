Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm nixes physical office, goes fully virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm, formerly based out of 601 Lake Ave. in Downtown Racine, is going all-virtual.

This change comes as the way people do work across the country, and the globe has made a coronavirus-fueled shift toward remote work that some believe could be permanent.

Attorneys John Bjelajac and Terrance Kallenbach, along with their law assistant, began working from home in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and found that the arrangement worked well.

With the view that COVID-19 has forever changed the way people do business, the law partners decided to nix their brick and mortar office and to go virtual permanently, effective last Saturday.

“So far, we have found that our clients are very happy with this arrangement, accept it totally and quite frankly appreciate the safety we built in for them,” Bjelajac said.

In place of face-to-face meetings, Bjelajac and Kallenbach have been communicating with clients via email, phone calls and Zoom meetings. The partners will continue to meet with clients in person, upon request and with safety precautions in place.