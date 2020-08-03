Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm nixes physical office, goes fully virtual

RACINE — The Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm, formerly based out of 601 Lake Ave. in Downtown Racine, is going all-virtual.
This change comes as the way people do work across the country, and the globe has made a coronavirus-fueled shift toward remote work that some believe could be permanent.
Attorneys John Bjelajac and Terrance Kallenbach, along with their law assistant, began working from home in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and found that the arrangement worked well.
With the view that COVID-19 has forever changed the way people do business, the law partners decided to nix their brick and mortar office and to go virtual permanently, effective last Saturday.
“So far, we have found that our clients are very happy with this arrangement, accept it totally and quite frankly appreciate the safety we built in for them,” Bjelajac said.
In place of face-to-face meetings, Bjelajac and Kallenbach have been communicating with clients via email, phone calls and Zoom meetings. The partners will continue to meet with clients in person, upon request and with safety precautions in place.
Bjelajac believes that amid the pandemic clients feel more comfortable meeting virtually and added that the firm is staying in close communication with them.
Both Bjelajac and Kallenbach have more than 45 years of experience practicing law in a traditional brick-and-mortar setting, according to a press release from the firm.
Bjelajac said he has not heard of any other firms that have gone exclusively virtual, but knows many attorneys who are working out of their homes right now while they continue to maintain a physical office space.
“I think it’s the new normal, quite frankly,” Bjelajac said of the shift to virtual. “I think our society has been permanently changed because of COVID-19.”
The Bjelajac & Kallenbach law firm focuses mostly on business, municipal and real estate law. Bjelajac is Burlington’s city attorney and a Racine County court commissioner. Kallenbach is also a court commissioner.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Armonte T Cook
Armonte T Cook, 1600 block of Maple Street, Racine, robbery with use of force.
Jesus Flores-Mejia
Jesus Flores-Mejia, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Nicole S Gossett
Nicole S Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aric M Lantz
Aric M Lantz, 7500 block of Pheasant Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Chaquara Y Mason
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Chaquara Y Mason, 1100 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Joseph D Melnik
Joseph D Melnik, 2100 block of Rupert Boulevard, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary (room).
Lance L Moore
Lance L Moore, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donsharell D Walton
Donsharell D Walton, 3700 block of Erie Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, Homeless, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul A Young
Paul A Young, 1300 block of Ramona Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig C Hansen
Craig C Hansen, 100 block of Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amarion L Webb
Amarion L Webb, 1200 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Nicholas R Gonzales
Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherman E Barber Jr.
Sherman (aka Squirrel) E Barber Jr., 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Derrick D Daniel
Derrick D Daniel, 1800 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Melissa M Johnson
Melissa M Johnson, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Jeffrey D Ramos
Jeffrey D Ramos, 2300 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Jonathan Taizan
Jonathan Taizan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ricardo D Baity
Ricardo D Baity, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristin N Connelly
Kristin N Connelly, Salem, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mustafa E Bey
Mustafa E Bey, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
