Births: July 28, 2020
0 comments
BIRTHS

Births: July 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha

Jacob and Jaclyn Sorenson (Wampole), Racine, girl, Adalynn, July 7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board discusses, votes on body cam proposal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News