Births: July 28, 2020

Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha
Jacob and Jaclyn Sorenson (Wampole), Racine, girl, Adalynn, July 7.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha
Jacob and Jaclyn Sorenson (Wampole), Racine, girl, Adalynn, July 7.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The man has been identified as Nathan Lee Davis, 38. According to the Caledonia Police Department, Davis's home was being searched as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. He reportedly shot himself with his own gun while officers were trying to take him into custody.
RACINE — Racine Unified students are set to learn from home, at least for the first quarter of the coming school year.
A teacher at Our Lady of Grace Academy has been charged following a January incident where she allegedly grabbed a student's head "from behind and snapped (the student's) head back." The student was reportedly singing a song from "Frozen."
An ordinance requiring individuals to wear masks in public, with some exceptions, in the City of Racine passed by one vote.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Reckless driving at Quarry Lake Park led to drug charges for a Mount Pleasant man. He allegedly had more than 320 grams of ma…
RACINE — Everyone seems to have an opinion about Racine Unified’s decision to begin the upcoming school year remotely.
RACINE — Two upcoming highway projects have been put on hold until the city can conduct neighborhood outreach in the affected areas.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly abandoned four cats after being evicted from his residence.
The charge stems from Dec. 17, 2018, when George Gayton punched off-duty Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo after Stulo crashed into a parked car that Gayton's aunt was sitting in, injuring her. According to state records, Stulo's blood-alcohol content two hours after the crash was 0.182, more than double the legal limit.
RACINE — Starting at 8 a.m. today, the City of Racine’s ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in public indoor and outdoor settings wh…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.