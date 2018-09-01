Actress Valerie Perrine is 75. Guitarist Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols is 63. Actor Charlie Sheen is 53. Singer Jennifer Paige is 45. Musician Redfoo of LMFAO is 43. Actress Ashley Jones is 42. Actor Nick Wechsler is 40. Guitarist Tomo Milicevic of 30 Seconds To Mars is 39. Actor Garrett Hedlund is 34. Singer August Alsina is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.