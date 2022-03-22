Bird scooters will be back on Racine's streets in 2022

RACINE — The Birds are back.

The City Council has approved a license renewal for Bird Rides, keeping the popular electric rental scooters on local streets.

Although the pilot year last year was somewhat bumpy, the company was responsive to issues raised by the city.

Mike Covato, of Bird’s Revenue & Partnership Team, acknowledged there were “a handful of challenges.”

“At the same time, this is fundamentally a public transportation network that is being utilized daily for 211 regular commuters, has seen over 12,000 rides taken, and has had a distance that covers the circumference of the Earth traveled on users within Racine alone,” he said; actually, Covato is selling the numbers short. In Racine last year, Bird scooters were ridden for 25,345.28 miles, which is 444 miles longer than the circumference of the Earth.

“I think,” Covato continued, “that speaks to the fact the community is seeing the benefit” despite some of the challenges for the city, such as enforcing the scooters to not be ridden on sidewalks.

Bird Rides pays approximately $10/per scooter annually to operate in Racine.

Issues

The issues that arose over the past year included scooters being taken out of the licensed jurisdiction and sometimes left there, juvenile riders — tough-to-enforce policies require scooter renters to be at least 18 — and scooters blocking wheelchair access to rights of way

Alderman Henry Perez said there were a lot of complaints coming out of his district.

“I just had a lot of aggravation from it and a lot of times I couldn’t get through (to the company),” he told the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on March 7.

Perez was especially concerned with the number of juvenile riders he saw.

“I saw kids riding them down the street kind of in a wild manner, in the street, on the sidewalk, back and forth, causing a little bit of trouble,” he said, while adding that was not a frequent occurrence, it was often enough that he was concerned for the safety of the young people.

Bird’s response

Covato said the company has increased the number of fleet managers, the people who manage the day-to-day field operations, which includes retrieving the scooters and bringing them back to central locations.

The company also addressed the concern that juveniles were gaining access to the scooters by implementing an ID verification feature, meaning the users were required to submit a valid driver’s license or state ID to gain access to the system.

“When things are new and people are fresh to the experience, they may attempt to skirt the law, which is why we implemented this feature,” Covato said.

He explained they did not initially default to the feature because it has the potential to discriminate against those populations without ready access to a driver’s license, and the company’s goal is to provide transportation for a broad base of users.

The company began requiring photo IDs in June after the city raised some concerns about juvenile riders.

When asked how the company keeps the scooters within the agreed-upon geography boundaries, he explained the scooters, in essence, have a GPS connected to about 200 sensors.

They will not, however, just shut down if someone drives the scooter out of the city, which Covato said would create a safety issue.

Instead, the scooter would begin to slow down to 1.5 mph, start “beeping and flashing,” and the individual would get a message on their phone indicating they should return to the operational area, and that they also will receive an extra charge to their credit card.

The company can also set up temporary boundaries, Covato said. For example, if the city is planning a parade, the company can set it up so the scooters cannot ride into the parade route.

Community concerns

Members of the community can download the company’s app, which has a community mode for nonusers, to report any issues.

The company can also be reached by telephone or email but reports from the app go directly to local fleet managers.

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian said she has seen scooters lying around, and has received complaints from constituents, but sees the scooters as a benefit that “speaks volumes about how we’re reaching out to different pockets of the community.”

She said scooters as public transportation is something new to Racine and as such the community could expect an adjustment period.

Covato predicted as the community becomes accustomed to the presence of the scooters, there would be fewer complaints.

