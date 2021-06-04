Bird scooters officially coming to Racine

RACINE — Racinians will be seeing electric scooters cruising through the city in the coming days.
The Racine Common Council last month approved a temporary electric scooter ordinance governing the use of electric scooters for the public from private companies, as well as a license for the California-based company Bird to deploy 100 electric scooters in the City of Racine.
Bird has indicated that it will deliver those scooters in the coming days. No scooters were available in Racine as of press time Friday, according to Bird’s phone app.
The City of Racine is reminding residents and guests about the best practices for safely operating these vehicles and the requirements of the ordinance.
The reminders are as follows:
- Wear a helmet: using a helmet will prevent most scooter injuries.
- Start slow: take a test ride around the block and maintain safe driving speeds.
- Plan ahead: know your route and if you have to check your phone, pull over to a safe spot.
- Don’t ride on sidewalks: scooters are like bikes; ride in bike lanes on the street, not on sidewalks.
- Scoot sober: drinking and scootering is illegal and puts you and others at risk.
- Scoot solo: tandem scooting is not permitted — there’s not enough room on electric scooters for two people.
- Curb your scooter: at the end of a ride, leave the scooter standing up, on the sidewalk near the curb, and out of the way of pedestrians, wheelchair users and any type of oncoming traffic.
- Scooters are permitted on streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less (the scooters themselves do not go that fast) and only work in the City of Racine.
- To report an improperly parked or malfunctioning scooter, please use the company contact number on the scooter, do not contact the city.
“We are excited to bring this new transportation option to the City of Racine,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. “Electric scooters are fun, economical and can help reduce our carbon footprint, but we need our residents and visitors of the city to make sure they follow the rules and use them safely. With summer finally arriving, this is the perfect time for everyone to give them a try.”
To find more information about Bird scooters or to locate scooters once they are deployed, download the Bird scooter app on a smartphone.