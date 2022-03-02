Birch Street fire results in $31,000 total loss; no injuries reported

RACINE — An early-morning fire Wednesday on Birch Street was reported as a $31,000 total loss.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Birch Street for a structure fire just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the fire department.

There were no injuries to any civilians or to any fire department personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Upon arrival, crews encountered the rear exterior of an unoccupied single-family residence engulfed in flames. Twenty-three firefighters responded to the scene and worked expeditiously to mitigate the incident, the release stated. Engines 1 and 2 quickly attacked the fire and had it under control in 10 minutes. Crews searched the house for possible victims and found none.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control.

“The Racine Fire Department would like to remind the public of the importance of securing unoccupied buildings and periodically checking on them,” the news release stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0