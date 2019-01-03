Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jeff DeMatthews got to call Bingo to a packed house on Thursday.

The weekly Bingo event at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., drew a crowd of over a hundred people looking to try their luck.

Roma Lodge opens to the public at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays with food and drink available for purchase. The first round of Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. and the second round starts at approximately 8 p.m.

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

