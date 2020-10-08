Bill would adjust school funding to help schools with decreased enrollment this year

A bill has been proposed that would financially help schools, such as Racine Unified, that have experienced enrollment loss this school year.

School funding is based on a three-year enrollment average. But because many districts are experiencing lower enrollment numbers this year due to the coronavirus, several legislators are circulating a bill to change the formula over the next three years to adjust for the dip in enrollment.

As part of the proposal, the funding formula would make the 2020-21 school year enrollment number the greater of either the current 2020-21 enrollment or use 2019-20 enrollment numbers if that is greater.

For instance, Racine Unified School District’s enrollment dropped by 1,118 students this year from 17,692 to 16,574. Racine Unified opted to start the year virtually while other area schools opened for in-person.

Similarly, Kenosha Unified School District lost 1,336 students, according to initial estimates. Kenosha Unified enrollment went from 20,919 to 19,583, according figures provided by the district. Kenosha Unified had originally planned to start virtually, but later opted to go back in-person although there have been many people quarantined due to COVID exposure.