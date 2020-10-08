Bill would adjust school funding to help schools with decreased enrollment this year

A bill has been proposed that would financially help schools, such as Racine Unified, that have experienced enrollment loss this school year.
School funding is based on a three-year enrollment average. But because many districts are experiencing lower enrollment numbers this year due to the coronavirus, several legislators are circulating a bill to change the formula over the next three years to adjust for the dip in enrollment.
As part of the proposal, the funding formula would make the 2020-21 school year enrollment number the greater of either the current 2020-21 enrollment or use 2019-20 enrollment numbers if that is greater.
For instance, Racine Unified School District’s enrollment dropped by 1,118 students this year from 17,692 to 16,574. Racine Unified opted to start the year virtually while other area schools opened for in-person.
Similarly, Kenosha Unified School District lost 1,336 students, according to initial estimates. Kenosha Unified enrollment went from 20,919 to 19,583, according figures provided by the district. Kenosha Unified had originally planned to start virtually, but later opted to go back in-person although there have been many people quarantined due to COVID exposure.
Both Kenosha and Racine Unified cited fewer families enrolling children this year in 4K and 5K as one reason enrollment was down. For those two grades, enrollment is not required by state law and many families opted to keep their young children home this year.
Both districts were also impacted by families opting to open enroll students out of the district, go to a private school or home school.
Racine Unified had originally been planning for a decrease of 470 students and had budgeted for a $4.9 million loss in revenue due to the decline. But the enrollment dropped by double that, meaning the district has to come up with an additional $850,000.
Stacy Tapp, the district’s chief of communication and community engagement, said many school districts are experiencing this issue.
“Unless the Legislature makes a change in response to COVID-related impacts on school enrollment, many districts will likely face this challenge,” Tapp said.
Hearing about the proposed legislation, she said, “We appreciate our legislators’ efforts to address the pandemic-related fiscal challenges facing school districts. This legislation would help us mitigate the long-term financial impact of COVID-19 on RUSD.”
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, is circulating the bill in partnership with Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire; Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mt. Horeb; and Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo.
In a release announcing the bill, Larson said, “It is important to note that the current school funding formula was not designed to compensate for fluctuations caused by this pandemic. Our districts are staring down a future of uncertainty which, without legislative action, will harm the future of public education in Wisconsin.”
He continued by saying, “These pieces of legislation provide clarity on the future financial outlooks for districts while recognizing the need for flexibility in the expectations placed on students and educators.”
