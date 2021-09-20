Bike/foot path near Racine Zoo reopens after being closed due to erosion

RACINE — After being deemed unsafe in January 2020 due to erosion, the bike and walking path behind the Racine Zoo was officially reopened Monday with safety measures in place.
While the safety fencing and other measures allowed the path to be reopened, much more work is anticipated, according to Matt Koepnick, who leads the City of Racine’s Forestry Division.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
“It has been a long process of working with FEMA and SmithGroup to re-engineer the path to prepare for the storms of the next 20 years. Construction documents are being drawn and we anticipate that in 2022, major work will be done to repair the path and provide the public access to the beach once again,” Koepnick said in a release.
The January 2020 storm was deemed an emergency by FEMA in March 2020, which granted funding to repair an estimated $10 million in damage in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Racine County was to receive $2.58 million, with much of that amount going to the City of Racine.
The work is expected to begin in spring or summer of 2022, according to the news release. This work will help ensure that lakefront will be able to handle strong storms, caused by climate change, that are expected in the future.
“I want to thank Matt, the PRCS team, and SmithGroup for finding a way to reopen the path while we wait for major repairs to begin next year. I hear from residents frequently about the desire to have that path re-opened, so I am happy we found a way to do that safely,” City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in the release.