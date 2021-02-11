Biggest donation in Gateway's history: SC Johnson gives $5.5M to create STEM scholarships for underserved populations

After completing their two-year degree at Gateway, students can continue using their scholarships to complete bachelor’s degrees at three other nearby schools: Milwaukee School of Engineering, Carthage College or Concordia University.

“Removing barriers to economic mobility for underserved people is key to the future strength of the United States,” Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, said in the press release. “The high-demand fields chosen for these scholarships, like software development, electrical engineering and cybersecurity, can create higher-paying jobs, provide long-term career opportunities for students and benefit our economy. We are pleased to be able to support Gateway in its efforts to do just that for people in our community.”

Albrecht says he views the SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway as building upon the career Academies programs at Racine Unified high schools. Gateway has partnered with the district on programming for some of the career pathways.

“We are excited about the possibilities these scholarships will provide to our students," said Racine Unified's Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca. "Combined with their past contributions to STEM experience for girls in RUSD, this is just one more example of SC Johnson’s commitment to ensuring ALL students have opportunities to pursue STEM careers upon graduation.”