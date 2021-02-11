Biggest donation in Gateway's history: SC Johnson gives $5.5M to create STEM scholarships for underserved populations

RACINE — A new program at Gateway Technical College, paid for by a $5.5 million donation from SC Johnson, aims to fund four-year degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields for women and people of color who live in the Racine Unified School District.
The SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway is dedicated to those who are historically underrepresented in STEM and those with limited means, according to a press release from SC Johnson. This donation is the single largest that Gateway has received in its history.
“If we can connect young women and students of color — underserved populations — to these career paths, we can not only create great job opportunities for our region but we can really reinforce the workforce with some of the outstanding experiences those individuals will bring to that discussion,” said Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway.
A total of 18 scholarships will be awarded annually for the next 10 years to female students, underrepresented students of color and low-income students who enroll at Gateway in the following programs:
- Electrical engineering technology
- Architectural-structural engineering technician
- IT-data analytics specialist
- IT-cybersecurity specialist
- IT-network specialist
- IT-web developer
- IT-software develop
After completing their two-year degree at Gateway, students can continue using their scholarships to complete bachelor’s degrees at three other nearby schools: Milwaukee School of Engineering, Carthage College or Concordia University.
“Removing barriers to economic mobility for underserved people is key to the future strength of the United States,” Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, said in the press release. “The high-demand fields chosen for these scholarships, like software development, electrical engineering and cybersecurity, can create higher-paying jobs, provide long-term career opportunities for students and benefit our economy. We are pleased to be able to support Gateway in its efforts to do just that for people in our community.”
Albrecht says he views the SC Johnson STEM Scholars Pathway as building upon the career Academies programs at Racine Unified high schools. Gateway has partnered with the district on programming for some of the career pathways.
“We are excited about the possibilities these scholarships will provide to our students," said Racine Unified's Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca. "Combined with their past contributions to STEM experience for girls in RUSD, this is just one more example of SC Johnson’s commitment to ensuring ALL students have opportunities to pursue STEM careers upon graduation.”
SC Johnson, through its charitable foundation SC Johnson Giving, is set to contribute $1.1 million to the Gateway Foundation every year for the next five years.
Students in the program will receive $7,500 annually for four years to pay for costs at Gateway and then the participating four-year institutions. Students can use the funds to pay for tuition, books, supplies and additional services. MSOE, Carthage and Concordia have pledged a matching annual amount of $7,500 for each student, doubling each individual's annual scholarship.
Albrecht hopes that these scholarships demonstrate to community members that there is an affordable, local pathway to a four-year degree in fields that are in-demand now and will continue to be in the future.
Albrecht believes the program sends an important message to local students that “education is a pathway to prosperity and it’s available right here in your home community.”
Beyond the scholarships, funds from SC Johnson will provide access to support services for the students, including tutoring, counseling and community networking services at each of the schools.
“We’re trying to build that bridge for economic prosperity, a stronger local economy with the creation of a highly skilled, talented workforce, and build upon the experiences our students can provide for employers in this area,” Albrecht said.
Gateway and SC Johnson have a history of partnerships to provide local educational opportunities including through Career Bootcamps, the Academy of Advanced Manufacturing at Gateway and the HOPE training scholarship program.
“This is an extraordinary gift to the community and to the students and their families whose lives will change forever,” Gateway Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier stated. “We are grateful to SC Johnson for making this investment in education that will help transform the community and the STEM fields these students will graduate into. We are so fortunate to have a local employer so committed to our region.”
For details on program eligibility and to apply, go to gtc.edu/stem-scholars. Applications for the next academic year are due April 1.