Big waves on Lake Michigan this week; snow on the Upper Peninsula

The lake was angry that day my friends

Wilfred Sykes, a bulk carrier boat that was the first American-made Great Lakes vessel launched after World War II, is spotted sailing on Lake Michigan Wednesday morning as waves crash along Racine's shore.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — The Great Lakes have been experiencing uncharacteristically high waves in recent days, with gale force winds further north creating waves taller than 20 feet on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan.

Massive waves crash into St. Joseph lighthouse on Lake Michigan

On the east side of Lake Michigan, along the State of Michigan's coasts, as well as on southern Lake Superior the National Weather Service forecasted waves of up to 28 feet Tuesday.

While temperatures remain above freezing here and expect to be nearing 70 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend, more than a foot of snow was reported in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday.

Small craft advisories are to be in place across the Great Lakes through at least Thursday, including in the Racine area.

NWS is predicting the Great Lakes' waves to return to low-moderate levels through Oct. 25, less than five feet throughout the week. See the predictions for yourself at weather.gov/greatlakes

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

