Big City Brim bringing big city hat fashion to Racine

“Even though I’m a small-town girl, born and raised here in Racine, and I’m proud of that. However, I love the fashion from big cities,” said Evans. “I love the styles, the feel, the attitude, all of that. So that’s what i’m trying to bring to the world.”

She noticed that her friends would contact her whenever they needed a hat for a special occasion, and wondered if this could be a business opportunity. She launched Big City Brims as an online shop in May 2017, and has sold hats in Milwaukee, Chicago as well as around the world. Her company was featured in the winter edition of Fashion GXD magazine, published in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

She was approached by Project Restoration owner Deontrae Mayfield about opening a retail space for her hats within his store. She liked the idea of having a presence in her hometown.

“I’m so happy that I did,” she said.

Her hats range from $35 for a paper straw women’s hat with a wide brim to $75 for a black bolero she has nicknamed “the D’Angelo.” She also carries hats that go up to $100, but the majority fall within the $35 to $65 price range.