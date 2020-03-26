Big Brothers Big Sisters at risk of closing after two fundraisers canceled

RACINE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha, a nonprofit organization, is near closing due to two fundraising cancellations associated with the cornonavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1959, BBBS is one of the county’s youth mentoring organizations. Its closure would impact hundreds of local children ages 5 to 19, their adult mentors and the Racine and Kenosha communities.

Two Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraisers, which make up nearly 26% of the nonprofit's budget, had to be canceled in March.

The organization is struggling to meet financial obligations, including paying the lease on its headquarters at 3131 Taylor Ave. in the Taylor Complex, which the Village of Elmwood Park owns and manages.

“The building is home to our administrative offices and hosts training and activities for our littles (children),” said Sonya Thomas, the agency's executive director.

Christophe E. Jenkins, village administrator for Elmwood Park, said rent payment due dates have been extended for the organization without a set end date because the village understands almost everyone is in a financial hardship of some sort right now.