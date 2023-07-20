KENOSHA — A traditional German-style Biergarten “pops p” on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront, starting today.

The three-day Hofbrau Pop-up Biergarten is open Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22, in HarborPark.

The Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally is open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The German-style Biergarten will feature Hofbräuhaus Bier from Munchen, craft beer, cider, hard seltzer and wine.

There will be food trucks and live music daily, according to organizers.

Food includes bratwurst, hotdogs and giant pretzels, available to purchase.

There will also be a nightly stein-hoisting competition. A vendor and crafter marketplace will operate 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The entertainment lineup includes: the Steve Shultz Polka Band from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday; Duo Sonic from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday; and Rock Daddys performing from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to the German-style biergarten attractions, Pink Floyd’s classic album “Dark Side of the Moon” will be played in its entirety Saturday starting at 8 p.m., organizers said.

Admission and parking are free. The event takes place at HarborPark’s Celebration Place, 5501 Ring Road, east of the museum campus in Downtown Kenosha. The event is open to people of all ages as well as leashed, well-mannered dogs.

The event is hosted by BrewFest Partners. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, @Pop-up Biergarten Events.