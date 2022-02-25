 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden should prevent gas price spikes by tapping oil reserve, Baldwin says

Photo 2

Women push baby strollers after crossing the border Friday from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day.

 Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press
Biden Gas Prices

Storage tanks are shown at a refinery in Detroit, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is almost certainly going to force gas prices to go higher.

Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin

To prevent that, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., along with a handful of other Democrats, is calling on President Joe Biden "to stabilize gas prices and help working families by releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve."

"Drawing down oil from the federal government’s stockpile now and then replacing it later with less expensive crude could help temporarily keep gas prices down for Americans, strengthen U.S. national security, and be a good deal for taxpayers," Baldwin's office said in a Friday release.

In a letter from U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Cali., to Biden, which Baldwin and several other Democrats signed on to, they wrote: "As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to cause volatility in the global oil market, we are writing to urge you to consider using all of the tools at your disposal to insulate Americans from rising gasoline prices. This includes an additional release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the use of diplomatic pressure to encourage global oil producers to ramp up their output, and restrictions on petroleum exports unless they will advance our national security goals and lower prices for consumers."

Republicans have focused some of their recent criticism of the Biden administration on not developing America's short-term energy independence, as Biden's goals have remained focused on the long term with renewable energy.

In an address Thursday, Biden said: "American oil and gas companies should not ... exploit this moment to hike their prices to raise profits."

The reserve contains more than 700 million barrels, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, held in four massive underground caverns. Nearly 10 million barrels of it were released in 2020 during Donald Trump's presidency. In November 2021, Biden ordered another 50 million barrels released amid surging prices.

Biden on Thursday said his administration is considering such a release.

