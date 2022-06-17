Biden infrastructure funding announced to resurface road near Browns Lake in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The federal infrastructure program championed by President Joe Biden is providing at least $1 million for improvements to Milwaukee Avenue in the Browns Lake area.

Gov. Tony Evers has announced that the Burlington road project is getting between $1 million and $2 million through the Biden administration’s initiative known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The federal funds allocated through the state will pay for resurfacing one and a half miles of Milwaukee Avenue north of Downtown Burlington between Teut Road and Browns Lake Drive, also known as County Road W.

It is one of 40 projects throughout the state sharing a combined $35 million in the first of several road improvements grants provided through the federal infrastructure plan.

In announcing the grants for Burlington and other communities, Evers called the Biden administration’s initiative an “historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“This investment in our state’s infrastructure will provide much-needed support for communities across Wisconsin to ensure we have a safe, reliable transportation system for years to come,” the governor said.

No schedule has been announced for the Milwaukee Avenue project, although officials expect to seek contractor bids later this year.

State officials did not announce a specific dollar amount for the federally funded grant, because they did not want to influence potential future contractor bids.

The grants announced June 7 are intended to help rural and urban areas with populations of fewer than 50,000 people. The state received 306 applications, of which 40 were selected in 28 different counties.

Burlington’s application for Milwaukee Avenue was chosen to share in funds totaling $2,821,496 with two other projects in the City of Watertown and the City of Jefferson.

More grants are expected during the next four years in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure initiative — part of the so-called “Build Back Better Agenda” — which was proposed by President Biden and approved by Congress as a way of stimulating the U.S. economy and rebuilding important roads, bridges and railroads.

Applicants not selected in the initial round can reapply for funding in future years.

State Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, a Racine native, expressed thanks to Evers for committing to improve Wisconsin’s infrastructure and for “making the most of this opportunity” with the federal program.

“We have been working very closely with local partners throughout the state,” Thompson said, “and will continue to help applicants so that the roads maintained by counties, towns and municipalities get the attention they need.”

