Biden campaign artwork crops up in Yorkville field

Herd’s crew used tools such as tape measures and red flags to mark the property in a grid shape, and then cut the greenery or placed materials using lawn mowers, shovels and weed eaters in accordance with a sketch on a map: 1 square inch on the map is 20 square feet on the ground.

“They showed me the prototype and the picture that they were going to do. I looked at that and I just didn’t see how that can be possible,” Young said. “It was just so much detail, it went beyond my expectations.”

She had a lot of fun watching Herd’s crew work on the field until dark each day. They measured everything meticulously and knew exactly what they were doing, she said.

What the image promotes

While Herd is not a farmer himself, he grew up on a farm and helped his father farm as a child. Despite formerly living in what is usually considered conservative America, he’s always been a Democrat, he said.

“I’m from farm country. I wear cowboy boots. I embrace that history,” he said. “In my lifetime, a lot of rural America has turned pretty far right and it scares the hell out of me. Those are people I grew up with.”