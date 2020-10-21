Biden campaign artwork crops up in Yorkville field

YORKVILLE — A hay field cut into an image supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is visible to air travelers near Yorkville.
But Stan Herd, the Kansas-based artist who crafted the design, knows his efforts are spreading further than that.
“It blew up on Instagram,” he said, adding that there were “millions of shares around the world” via social media.
Herd’s “Build Back Better” is one of three farm field messages supported by the Joe Biden campaign. The campaign has helped create messages in Wisconsin as well as other swing states, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The design in Yorkville is of a family farming, with one person holding corn in front. Text on the design reads “Build Back Better,” “iwillvote.com” and “Biden.”
Herd began cutting designs into vegetation in 1981 and he’s been transforming fields of corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans and other crops ever since. He began drafting crop art in support of the former Vice President before he was chosen as the official Democratic nominee.
“I was so sure he would win, and I was so confident Harris would be his VP,” Herd said.
The first Biden crop art pieces Herd made were funded out-of-pocket, almost draining his bank account, he said. Then the Biden campaign confirmed it would financially support Herd’s efforts in three locations. Swing states Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania were chosen.
“The constitution and democracy are at stake here,” Herd said. “I’m hopeful the campaign and those efforts resonated and caught people’s attention.”
He connected with Neil and Jennifer Young through the Democratic Party in Racine. The Youngs have owned a 180-acre parcel of land in Yorkville for about 20 years and they rent out 80 of those acres to a farmer. The Youngs did not want their address or nearby roads published.
Jennifer Young, who had hosted fundraisers for Tammy Baldwin on the farm in the past, was interested in the crop art and its message. She was previously aware of Herd and his chosen artform.
“I support Biden and I think he will be a president for all of the people,” Young said. “Our field was the perfect spot for it. It’s better than a yard sign.”
She OK’d it with the farmer who rents the land, and work started a week after assessing the land. The image was laid out in a week and the entire project was finished in mid-September, which took about another week.
Herd gathered a team of five people to help him create the picture. The land wasn’t damaged in the process since he uses natural materials such as mulch, woodchips and compost that are good for the ground.
Young was happy that Herd and his crew didn’t want to harm the land. She was amazed at the design and called it “phenomenal.”
Herd’s crew used tools such as tape measures and red flags to mark the property in a grid shape, and then cut the greenery or placed materials using lawn mowers, shovels and weed eaters in accordance with a sketch on a map: 1 square inch on the map is 20 square feet on the ground.
“They showed me the prototype and the picture that they were going to do. I looked at that and I just didn’t see how that can be possible,” Young said. “It was just so much detail, it went beyond my expectations.”
She had a lot of fun watching Herd’s crew work on the field until dark each day. They measured everything meticulously and knew exactly what they were doing, she said.
What the image promotes
While Herd is not a farmer himself, he grew up on a farm and helped his father farm as a child. Despite formerly living in what is usually considered conservative America, he’s always been a Democrat, he said.
“I’m from farm country. I wear cowboy boots. I embrace that history,” he said. “In my lifetime, a lot of rural America has turned pretty far right and it scares the hell out of me. Those are people I grew up with.”
It’s a love/hate relationship with rural America for Herd, who said his work has always been about paying homage to people that work on the land. But he has always stayed politically the same.
“You can’t deny science, it’s just not a smart thing to do. That’s kind of what we’re fighting against right now,” he said. “They changed, I didn’t. I’ve stayed exactly who I am.”
Herd is proud of the image in Yorkville and said he believes that it’s powerful. “We’re trying to promote the vision — there’s so much anger out there, we’re just going to do our side and not do anything negative,” he said. “We’d like to think that would be appreciated.”
Young echoed similar comments about positivity.
Trump has hurt farmers in his presidency, she said. “We feel that Biden is a person that has the experience, has empathy and a vision for the future,” Young said. “He has a plan.”
While the picture is fading because the hay has already started growing around it, and rain and wind has altered it a bit, Young estimates the image may last a little longer.
“It was a fascinating project and I was happy to give heart to it,” she said. “I want to encourage people to vote. People need to really pay attention to what’s going on in our country.”
