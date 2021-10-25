Biden administration removed free college expansion from Build Back Better. Baldwin wants it back in

“We need to hold all of our members together in order to pass the Build Back Better budget,” Baldwin told a Journal Times reporter in an interview after the discussion. “I’ve been tracking closely the concerns that have been raised, and have been proposing modifications to hopefully get everyone on board.”

Can you do the work?

The roundtable discussion focused on growing and improving Wisconsin’s workforce.

WTRG/Big Step and Gateway partnered in 2018 to offer a job training program in Racine County, which also works with industry professionals to determine workforce needs.

A key focus of the original infrastructure plan was replacing lead pipes. With around 11,000 lead pipes still being used in the City of Racine, Mayor Cory Mason said the funding to get them replaced was helpful, to a point. Mason expressed frustration with how, in the midst of the pandemic, supply chain shortages became abundant in-part due to worker shortages; with the money to get the lead pipes removed, there needs to be men and women who are trained — at institutions like Gateway — to do the work.