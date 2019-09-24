MOUNT PLEASANT — A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported via Flight for Life after he was struck by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police officers and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Highway 32 — between Highway 11 and Chicory Road — for a report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling south from behind. A bicycle and the unconscious Racine man were found on the southbound shoulder of the road.
The uninjured driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist called 911 and waited on scene for emergency services. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The bicyclist was wearing reflective clothing and a bicycle helmet. The bike’s rear and front lights were active at the time of the crash.
The crash is actively being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the State Highway Patrol accident reconstruction unit. A witness at the scene also provided officers with a statement.
Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash. As of Tuesday morning, no citations had been issued. During the investigation, southbound Highway 32 was block for approximately three hours at Larson Street.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan G. Albert
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jonathan G. Albert, Trevor, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael D. Binet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael D. Binet, 1000 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey T. Bizzle
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Corey T. Bizzle, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Amanda M. Blank
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda M. Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Anthony M. Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony M. Brown, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, substantial battery, burglary while committing battery on a person, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tiffany L. Fenner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tiffany L. Fenner, Bristol, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of narcotic drugs.
Kenny R. Smith Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenny R. Smith Jr. (a.k.a. Willie Henry Ferguson Jr.), 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Luther Williams III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Luther Williams III, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ahmed A. Beavers
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ahmed A. Beavers, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Marilyn A. Burgess
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marilyn A. Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, knowingly violating a harassment injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Kenneth D.C. Collins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenneth D.C. Collins, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Gabriela Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gabriela Garcia, 7500 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, operating while intoxicated (causing injury), disorderly conduct.
David E. Hardin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David E. Hardin, Bogalusa, La., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon.
Janiqua L. Henderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Janiqua L. Henderson (a.k.a. Tamika Dearborn), 1900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Arthur L. Leavelle
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Arthur L. Leavelle (a.k.a. Bird Lee Bird), 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kyle E. Nicolazzi
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kyle E. Nicolazzi, 4000 block of Southlawn Avenue, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.
Vance L. Ormond
Vance L. Ormond, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Alondro Lee Pratt
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alondro Lee Pratt (a.k.a. Poopoo Pratt), 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Donavon M. Shaw
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Donavon M. Shaw, 2900 block of Dwight Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
James R. Sherfield
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James R. Sherfield, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mary A. Stachowiak
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mary A. Stachowiak, 800 block of South Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Philip A. Waldbauer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Philip A. Waldbauer (a.k.a. Blunt), 2000 block of Domanik Drive, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Nice area for a fire station until Stedman closed it. Amazing a few years later they have all of the money in the world to build a new understaffed garage. I guess when you live an hour away in Waukesha you only look after your own agenda. Hope the guy makes it!
What a sad accident. Sunrise was after 6:15 am so it still was fairly dark. Bicycles need to have lights in the front, and back, that can be seen for 500 feet during dusk, and dawn. Traffic studies are done to determine this. Hope the injuries heal quickly!
From the article:
The bicyclist was wearing reflective clothing and a bicycle helmet. The bike’s rear and front lights were active at the time of the crash.
Motorists - I can't tell you how many times I have almost been killed. Please put down the cell phone, fast food, and arguing with Passengers.
Looks like the cause of the accident will be inattentive driving - a manslaughter charge and lifetime restitution to the victims family needs to be made.
