MOUNT PLEASANT — A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported via Flight for Life after he was struck by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police officers and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Highway 32 — between Highway 11 and Chicory Road — for a report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling south from behind. A bicycle and the unconscious Racine man were found on the southbound shoulder of the road.

The uninjured driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist called 911 and waited on scene for emergency services. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist was wearing reflective clothing and a bicycle helmet. The bike’s rear and front lights were active at the time of the crash.

The crash is actively being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the State Highway Patrol accident reconstruction unit. A witness at the scene also provided officers with a statement.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash. As of Tuesday morning, no citations had been issued. During the investigation, southbound Highway 32 was block for approximately three hours at Larson Street.

