MOUNT PLEASANT — The bicyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck last week by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant remained in critical condition as of Monday, Mount Pleasant Police have confirmed.
Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sept. 24, Mount Pleasant Police officers and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Highway 32 — between Highway 11 and Chicory Road — for a report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.
According to police, the bicyclist — a 71-year-old Racine man — was reportedly struck from behind by a minivan traveling south. The unconscious man and his bicycle were found on the southbound shoulder of the road.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
The bicyclist was wearing reflective clothing and a bicycle helmet. The bike’s rear and front lights were active at the time of the crash.
The uninjured driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist called 911 and waited on scene for first responders to arrive. Police said that it is now believed that inattentive driving by the minivan operator was a contributing factor in the crash.
The driver has been cooperative with investigators, police said. No charges against the driver had been issued as of Monday.
The crash is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the State Highway Patrol accident reconstruction unit.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Denise Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Denise Anderson, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Vernon Brinson
Vernon Brinson, Milwaukee, threat to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Frias
Carlos Frias, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with drug paraphernalia.
Danni Geyer
Danni Geyer, West Allis, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Cameona Kelly-Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cameona Kelly-Jackson, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Allen Nero
Allen Nero, East Troy, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of a controlled substance, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Thompson
David Thompson, Milwaukee, battery by prisoners.
Lisa Witt
Lisa Witt, 8600 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, business setting theft (between $10,000 and $100,000), unauthorized use of entity's identifying information or documents.
Travis Callow
Travis Callow, 2300 block of Meachem Road, Racine, operating without a license.
Phillip Canady
Phillip Canady, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Eddie Parr
Eddie Parr, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shawn Peters
Shawn Peters, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, carrying concealed weapon.