{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The bicyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck last week by a vehicle in Mount Pleasant remained in critical condition as of Monday, Mount Pleasant Police have confirmed.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sept. 24, Mount Pleasant Police officers and the South Shore Fire Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Highway 32 — between Highway 11 and Chicory Road — for a report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.

According to police, the bicyclist — a 71-year-old Racine man — was reportedly struck from behind by a minivan traveling south. The unconscious man and his bicycle were found on the southbound shoulder of the road.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist was wearing reflective clothing and a bicycle helmet. The bike’s rear and front lights were active at the time of the crash.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The uninjured driver of the vehicle who struck the bicyclist called 911 and waited on scene for first responders to arrive. Police said that it is now believed that inattentive driving by the minivan operator was a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver has been cooperative with investigators, police said. No charges against the driver had been issued as of Monday.

The crash is being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the State Highway Patrol accident reconstruction unit.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.