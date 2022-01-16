BHS principal announces 'bittersweet' retirement decision after 30 years in district

BURLINGTON — The principal of Burlington High School has announced plans to retire, after three decades of service to students in the public school system.

Principal Eric Burling, who has been the high school’s top administrator since 2011, said he would retire this summer.

“Leaving my position is bittersweet,” Burling said in a retirement letter to the school. “Yet I am confident that our institution will continue to succeed and excel at all it does.”

Officials in the Burlington Area School District said they hope to name a new principal by July 1.

District officials announced Burling’s intentions and offered praise for his years of service in the district.

“He is one of the most loyal, humble and passionate individuals I have ever met,” Assistant Superintendent Jill Oelslager said in a statement. “His compassion for students can be seen daily.”

After starting his teaching career in Racine Unified School District, Burling joined Burlington High School in 1991 as a science teacher. He later served as science department chairman, athletic director, assistant principal and associate principal.

Among his accomplishments cited by district officials is expanding the school’s dual credit programs, increasing student advanced placement testing and giving students more career-based learning options.

Officials said Burling also developed an Academic Career Planning program that became a statewide model, and he initiated an athletic Wall of Fame and alumni Wall of Inspiration to recognize alumni and supporters.

“Eric has always maintained a focus on ensuring that BHS offers a diverse and comprehensive student experience,” Superintendent Steve Plank said.

In addition to his work in the school district, Burling has been involved in the Burlington Rotary Club, including serving as the chapter president in 2019.

He and his wife, Ellen, have three children.

