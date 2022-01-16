 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BURLINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

BHS principal announces 'bittersweet' retirement decision after 30 years in district

Eric Burling, principal of Burlington High School

Eric Burling, who started as a science teacher in 1991, has served more than 30 years in the Burlington Area School District, the past 11 years as Burlington High School principal.

 Submitted photo

BURLINGTON — The principal of Burlington High School has announced plans to retire, after three decades of service to students in the public school system.

Principal Eric Burling, who has been the high school’s top administrator since 2011, said he would retire this summer.

“Leaving my position is bittersweet,” Burling said in a retirement letter to the school. “Yet I am confident that our institution will continue to succeed and excel at all it does.”

Burlington High School's drive-up graduation ceremony

In this file photo, Burlington High School Principal Eric Burling bumps elbows with graduate Jacob Brand in June 2020.

Officials in the Burlington Area School District said they hope to name a new principal by July 1.

District officials announced Burling’s intentions and offered praise for his years of service in the district.

“He is one of the most loyal, humble and passionate individuals I have ever met,” Assistant Superintendent Jill Oelslager said in a statement. “His compassion for students can be seen daily.”

After starting his teaching career in Racine Unified School District, Burling joined Burlington High School in 1991 as a science teacher. He later served as science department chairman, athletic director, assistant principal and associate principal.

Black History

Principal Eric Burling prepares his opening remarks before the Celebrating Black History event hosted by Yahweh Ministry Productions at Burlington High School in April 2018.

Among his accomplishments cited by district officials is expanding the school’s dual credit programs, increasing student advanced placement testing and giving students more career-based learning options.

Officials said Burling also developed an Academic Career Planning program that became a statewide model, and he initiated an athletic Wall of Fame and alumni Wall of Inspiration to recognize alumni and supporters.

Playoff Parade

Burlington girls volleyball seniors, with Principal Eric Burling, present a first place WIAA state championship trophy in November 2018.

“Eric has always maintained a focus on ensuring that BHS offers a diverse and comprehensive student experience,” Superintendent Steve Plank said.

In addition to his work in the school district, Burling has been involved in the Burlington Rotary Club, including serving as the chapter president in 2019.

He and his wife, Ellen, have three children.

