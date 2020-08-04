Beware of hand sanitizers that contain methanol, Wisconsin Poison Center warns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a demand for hand sanitizer has exploded amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Poison Center has issued a warning about certain sanitizers that contain a potentially harmful and deadly chemical: Methanol, also known as wood alcohol.

Methanol "is not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label," the FDA has warned. In New Mexico, three deaths and a case of permanent blindness have been attributed to hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol.

Now other states, including Wisconsin, have issued warnings about methanol and overuse of hand sanitizers.

"Hand sanitizer is great to use when soap and water aren't available, but frequent, thorough hand-washing is the best way to prevent spreading viruses like COVID-19," Stephanie Smiley, Wisconsin's interim state health officer, said in a statement.

Dr. David Gummin, the Wisconsin Poison Center's medical director, added that hand sanitizer must only be used as directed since there is a "serious poisoning risk" even after the "accidental ingestion of even a relatively small amount of methanol," especially for children.