Beware of hand sanitizers that contain methanol, Wisconsin Poison Center warns

As a demand for hand sanitizer has exploded amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Wisconsin Poison Center has issued a warning about certain sanitizers that contain a potentially harmful and deadly chemical: Methanol, also known as wood alcohol.
Methanol "is not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label," the FDA has warned. In New Mexico, three deaths and a case of permanent blindness have been attributed to hand sanitizers contaminated with methanol.
Now other states, including Wisconsin, have issued warnings about methanol and overuse of hand sanitizers.
"Hand sanitizer is great to use when soap and water aren't available, but frequent, thorough hand-washing is the best way to prevent spreading viruses like COVID-19," Stephanie Smiley, Wisconsin's interim state health officer, said in a statement.
Dr. David Gummin, the Wisconsin Poison Center's medical director, added that hand sanitizer must only be used as directed since there is a "serious poisoning risk" even after the "accidental ingestion of even a relatively small amount of methanol," especially for children.
Gummin added that even common hand sanitizers, which contain ethanol (a.k.a. ethyl alcohol) usually have a higher concentration of alcohol than most hard liquor — being over 60% ethyl alcohol — making them especially dangerous if ingested by a child.
"A child ingesting any more than a lick or a taste of this product could be at risk for alcohol poisoning. Ingestion of as little as an ounce or two could be fatal in a small child," Wisconsin Poison Control warned.
More than 100 hand sanitizers have been recalled by the FDA in July and August, including a couple products made as close as Ohio and Tennessee. A listing of the recalled products is available online at bit.ly/2DmPDnw.
The 24-hour hotline for the Wisconsin Poison Center is 800-222-1222.
