Better than the average park: Jellystone sales jump 10% during pandemic year

Annual sales grew 9.9% at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in 2020 despite many of its 75 locations, including the one in Caledonia, not fully opening until mid-summer.
According to a news release from Jellystone Park, during the fourth quarter — when reservations typically slow down — the parks saw a whopping 52% jump over 2019’s numbers.
The 2020 boom is continuing, with advance 2021 bookings up 150% over last year as of January 31, according to Ohio-based Leisure Systems, Inc., which franchises Jellystone Park.
In 2021, LSI will add three new Jellystone Park locations with the addition of new resorts in Illinois, Massachusetts and Missouri. Agreements are also in place for an additional five campgrounds to be converted to Jellystone Parks or built from the ground up.
“Before COVID-19 hit, all signs pointed to a very good year,” said LSI Chief Executive Rob Schutter. “As the pandemic evolved, more and more families booked trips, including many who visited a Jellystone Park for the first time.”
This increase backs up a 2020 report from Travel Wisconsin, which shows outdoor recreation is key to Wisconsin’s economy. Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry contributed $7.8 billion to the state’s gross domestic product, the report said. Outdoor revenues in many areas saw increases in 2020, such as fishing licenses seeing an 11% increase over 2019, the Department of Natural Resources reported. Hunting licenses saw increased demand, and DNR park attendance reportedly grew by more than 6.5%.
“The outdoors is consistently a top driver of tourism in Wisconsin,” said Sara Meaney, secretary-designee at Travel Wisconsin in a news release, “and while travel has taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation has been essential to keeping communities healthy and economically viable.”
Upcoming events in Caledonia
In March 2019, the Jellystone Park in Caledonia, at 8425 Highway 38, saw the beginning of an expansion spearheaded by owner Randy Isaacson after acquiring $3 million.
This expansion would add 150 acres to accommodate 50 cabins, 100 campsites, a new banquet hall and attraction called “Yogi’s Cave,” a swim pond and beach as well as other upgrades.
Upcoming events at the Jellystone Park in Caledonia include Easter Egg SpEGGtacular from April 30th to May 2nd, Cindy’s Princess Party and Mother’s Day Weekend from May 7th-9th and Board Game Bonanza from May 14th-16th.
The reservation office in Caledonia is currently closed, but for more information on making reservations and other attractions at Jellystone Park, visit their website: jellystone-caledonia.com.