Better communication, growing trust on minds of Yorkville School Board candidates

YORKVILLE — Growing trust and bettering communication is on the minds of the five candidates running for Yorkville Elementary School Board.
The candidates are: 12-year board incumbent Jeff Gruhn; former longtime board member and board president Dave Callewaert; construction manager Scott Nelson; stay-at-home mom Amy Malate; and marketing executive Lori Christiansen.
In September, soon after the start of the school year, more than 25 members of the Yorkville Elementary School staff signed a letter to the School Board alleging a toxic working environment. Two weeks later Jeff Peterson, who took on the superintendent role on July 1 after formerly serving as principal, took a leave of absence.
Michael DeGuelle, the school’s business manager, left the school under unclear circumstances around the same time.
In December, a Change.org petition was circulating, calling for the School Board to remove Peterson from his post. As of early February, 132 people had signed.
The candidates are running for two open seats on the five-person board. Each open seat is for a two-year term with a $2,000 salary. Two candidates will move on from the Feb. 18 primary to the spring election on April 7.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
CALLEWAERT: It is no surprise that the relationship between the Yorkville staff/Yorkville residents and the administration/board leadership is VERY strained. Just attend a Yorkville Board meeting or read The Journal Times. Yorkville School used to have a culture that was founded on mutual respect, honesty, integrity, teamwork, partnership and open communication among all stakeholders. That has eroded over the last several years and needs to be re-established. All stakeholders, but especially administration and board leadership have to take responsibility and be held accountable for their actions and communications. We have a strong, dedicated, passionate teaching staff that needs support.
NELSON: From my perspective, the major issues are those of communication, credibility and trust, between the board, administration and staff, and between the school and the community. Yorkville School is an outstanding school, with a great history, and that was made possible because of the relationships these groups have always enjoyed. Fences need to be mended, with trust and communication re-established. It's my goal that the board does its part in these relationships.
CHRISTIANSEN: For starters, there is a lot of emotion involved in this race. We have so many people who care that are running for these two open seats. Some candidates have family connections to staff and/or existing board members. There are also names in this race that are very well known in the community. I think the challenge will be that the Yorkville community will recognize those names on the ballot and simply cast their vote for those that are familiar.
The immediate issues that we are facing is communication and trust within the four walls of our school. We have found ourselves at an impasse that is not only impacting our staff, but our students as well. Unfortunately, this situation is not black and white, so if anyone is uneasy living in the "grey" for a while, I think we will continue to struggle. We will find it difficult to focus on anything else positive if we cannot fix this trust issue.
GRUHN: Building stronger relationships to improve trust and morale among all team members, specifically between teachers and administration. Team members perform at a higher level when they feel valued and that their opinions are heard. The foundation of this is improving communication and consensus building.
We need to balance the following:
• Educational excellence and maximizing the achievement of every child
• Declining enrollment leading to declining revenues for operations
• Traditional values that make Yorkville School so special and unique
• Focused use of open enrollment to supplement revenues without adding expenses
• Meeting commitments made to the taxpayers in the 2018 operational referendum
BOWER: School Board meetings have been filled with dozens of people voicing their concerns to administration and the school board. Month after month, teachers, concerned parents and community members plead to have an open dialogue to address these concerns. There is a need for transparency and accountability when presented with concerns. The school board must get back to being the voice for the community, the district and the staff.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
CALLEWAERT: I have 24 years of experience as a Yorkville Board member, a very strong financial background, and have held many leadership positions with my former employer (SC Johnson), CESA 2, Wisconsin Family Forests, Wisconsin Environmental Education Board, River Bend Nature Center, St Catherine's, and St Roberts. I have many examples of how I resolved leadership issues/conflicts. My strengths are creating very successful organizations that excel because they are based on cultures built on honesty, trust, mutual respect, integrity, teamwork and open communications.
NELSON: Leadership Union Grove helped train me for just this, leadership. I challenged our small group to take on the most ambitious project ever done by a leadership group. We raised $60,000 to build a concession stand/restroom facility for Yorkville School, which will be built this spring/summer. Maybe the most important factor, however, is that I have a vested interest, as I am a parent. I will bring a new, constructive energy to this group, with fresh ideas, and a unique perspective.
CHRISTIANSEN: I believe the qualities that I have in my day-to-day professional career is exactly what the board needs today. I am a communicator, a marketer at heart. I feel I have the ability to remove emotion from a conversation and focus on the issues at hand. I simply believe I can help. I want to advocate not only for our staff but for our families and community. Our district is failing at communication which is leading to a lot of trust issues. I will work hard to instill trust back into our school so that we can ensure we can maintain and attract best-in-class teachers. I am a result-driven professional that is also a mom and I believe I can make a difference. I am running to implement a new vision and a new voice into our school board. Trust is key right now and we are not hitting the mark.
GRUHN: I have 12 years of experience on the Yorkville School Board providing historical knowledge of where we have been. I’m passionate about student well-being and achievement. I have three children currently attend Yorkville School so I have a vested interest in our school and can relate to the concerns of parents and district residents. I have relationships with state and local legislators and understanding of how the state budget process works as it relates to school funding, revenue caps, property tax levy and referendum planning. I was born and raised in Yorkville, and attended Yorkville School from K-8th grade and graduated from Union Grove High School.
BOWER: After nine years in education, I’ve learned that the way to improve student growth and performance begins with the teachers. As a school board, we need to support teachers and provide them opportunities for growth so that our kids can excel academically. When we start asking our teachers to focus on anything other than developing the students, we are diluting their ability to be successful. Teachers are the experts in their field and their knowledge deserves to be heard.