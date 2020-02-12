Better communication, growing trust on minds of Yorkville School Board candidates

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

CALLEWAERT: I have 24 years of experience as a Yorkville Board member, a very strong financial background, and have held many leadership positions with my former employer (SC Johnson), CESA 2, Wisconsin Family Forests, Wisconsin Environmental Education Board, River Bend Nature Center, St Catherine's, and St Roberts. I have many examples of how I resolved leadership issues/conflicts. My strengths are creating very successful organizations that excel because they are based on cultures built on honesty, trust, mutual respect, integrity, teamwork and open communications.

NELSON: Leadership Union Grove helped train me for just this, leadership. I challenged our small group to take on the most ambitious project ever done by a leadership group. We raised $60,000 to build a concession stand/restroom facility for Yorkville School, which will be built this spring/summer. Maybe the most important factor, however, is that I have a vested interest, as I am a parent. I will bring a new, constructive energy to this group, with fresh ideas, and a unique perspective.

CHRISTIANSEN: I believe the qualities that I have in my day-to-day professional career is exactly what the board needs today. I am a communicator, a marketer at heart. I feel I have the ability to remove emotion from a conversation and focus on the issues at hand. I simply believe I can help. I want to advocate not only for our staff but for our families and community. Our district is failing at communication which is leading to a lot of trust issues. I will work hard to instill trust back into our school so that we can ensure we can maintain and attract best-in-class teachers. I am a result-driven professional that is also a mom and I believe I can make a difference. I am running to implement a new vision and a new voice into our school board. Trust is key right now and we are not hitting the mark.