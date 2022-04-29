'Best week of my life' | Two Union Grove High School boys win international marketing competition

UNION GROVE — For the first time, a Union Grove High School DECA team earned the highest honor at the International Career Development Conference, which was hosted in Atlanta from April 23-26.

The Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team of Will Klaus and Cole Reesman placed first at the international level.

According to DECA, more than half of the nonprofit's 160,000 high school student-members compete in the organization's competitive events program.

"The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development," according to the nonprofit. "DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs who are interested in careers in marketing, ﬁnance, hospitality, and management."

According to DECA, 18,000 people competed seeking international honors, through which more than $300,000 in scholarships and awards were given to students and educators.

"ICDC was by far the best week of my life, and I cannot even comprehend all of the opportunities that DECA has given me," Klaus stated, with Reesman adding in a release: “Bringing a DECA International title back home to Union Grove and the State of Wisconsin is something I could never have imagined when we started this journey four years ago.”

DECA has chapters in every U.S. state as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam, Canada and Germany.

