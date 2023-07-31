RACINE — Voting to select the winners for the Journal Times’ annual “Best of” guide begins Aug. 2.

Included among the more than 100 categories this year are several that celebrate the positive contributions of organizations and people throughout the community.

In the Best Private School category, the top nominees are The Prairie School, St. Catherine’s High School, Racine Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran and Racine Montessori.

The top nominees in the Best Public School — Elementary category include Gifford, Union Grove, Jefferson Lighthouse, Olympia Brown, Gilmore Fine Arts and Red Apple.

For the Best Public School — Middle School category, Union Grove, Walden III, Yorkville, Gifford and Gilmore Fine Arts were the top nominees.

In the Best Public School — High School category, the top nominees include Union Grove, Case, Park, Waterford Union and Walden III.

Finally, the top nominees in the Best Teacher category include Suellen Krahn, Racine Unified Virtual Learning; Chris Semrad Walden III High School; Elizabeth Steege, Case High School; Jeff Ruggaber, Walden III; and Jennifer Jackowski, Union Grove High School.

To cast your ballot for these and all the other categories, visit https://journaltimes.com/contests/best-of-racine/.

The deadline to vote is Aug. 23.