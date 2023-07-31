KENOSHA — Voting to select the winners for the Kenosha News' annual "Best of" guide begins Aug. 2.

Included among the more than 100 categories this year are several that celebrate the positive contributions of organizations and people throughout the community.

In the Best Private School category, the top nominees are All Saints Catholic School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Kenosha Christian Life School, Shoreland Lutheran High School and Open Wings Learning Community.

The top nominees in the Best Public School — Elementary category include Grewenow, Jeffery, Pleasant Prairie, Roosevelt, Somers and Whittier.

For the Best Public School — Middle School category, Bullen, Dimensions of Learning, Lance, Mahone and Paris Consolidated were the top nominees.

In the Best Public School — High School category, the top nominees include Bradford, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail, Tremper and Westosha Central.

Finally, the top nominees in the Best Teacher category include Anita Galusha, Jeffery Elementary; Haven Wells, Stocker Elementary School; Janet Carpino, Indian Trail High School and Academy; Lindsay Hoover, Somers Elementary; and Nic Cicerale, Tremper High School.

To cast your ballot for these and all the other categories, visit https://kenoshanews.com/contests/best-of-kenosha/.

The deadline to vote is Aug. 23.