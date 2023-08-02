LAKE GENEVA — Voting to select the winners for the Lake Geneva Regional News' annual "Best of" guide begins Aug. 2.

Included among the more than 100 categories this year are several that celebrate the positive contributions of organizations and people throughout the community.

In the Best Private School category, the top nominees are St. Francis De Sales Catholic School; Delavan Christian School; Lake Geneva Montessori School; Our Redeemer Lutheran, Delavan; and Faith Christian School, Williams Bay.

The top nominees in the Best Public School — Elementary category include Central-Denison, Williams Bay, Woods, Star Center, Reek and West Side.

For the Best Public School — Middle School category, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Woods, Elkhorn and Reek were the top nominees.

In the Best Public School — High School category, the top nominees include Badger, Williams Bay, Elkhorn Area, Big Foot, and Career and College Academy .

Finally, the top nominees in the Best Teacher category include Jake Popanda, Badger High School; Stephanie Bailey, Reek Middle School; Heather Glass, Little Prairie Primary; Susan Selvey, Fontana Grade School; and Anna Luna, Badger High School.

To cast your ballot for these and all the other categories, visit https://lakegenevanews.net/contests/best-of-lake-geneva/.

The deadline to vote is Aug. 23.