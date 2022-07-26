Best of Racine County 2022 nominations open through August 3

One of our favorite projects at The Journal Times is our annual Best of Racine program. It is a positive way for our readers, our community and our businesses to engage with each other.
Shogun Steakhouse & Sushi, 518 College Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We emphasize customer service. We want everyone to come in happy and leave happy. We also take cleanliness and everyone’s health very seriously. This is why we have strict safety precautions in place and why we are constantly cleaning and sanitizing the kitchen and restaurant areas. We strive to give our customers consistency, excellent flavor, quality food and generous portions so our customers keep coming back. We are always trying to improve our skills and continue to create new recipes for our customers. The ingredients we use are fresh and all of our sauces are made from scratch, not out of a can, which makes Main Moon dishes so flavorful. Owner Jin Chen moved from New York where he studied as a chef over 20 years ago. Chen made Racine his home and raised three boys here who he is very proud of. The staff at Main Moon II want to say, “Thank you Racine, we are very grateful to the community for being such good customers.”
Best Bakery: O&H Danish Bakery
O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., 4917 Douglas Ave., 4006 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-504-7000, ohdanishbakery.com
Hometown Favorites
Bendtsen's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
Nissi's Cake Room, 3214 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Now in our 72nd year, O&H Danish Bakery continues to follow the traditions that have been passed down through four generations of family baking. Our commitment to great quality and customer service is something that we take pride in every day and we continuously work to get better at our craft of artisan baking. Our hope is that we provide a little bit of happiness in every bite of our bakery and help represent the great community of Racine.
Meli Café Pancake House & Restaurant, 1158 Prairie Drive, Racine
Douglas Avenue Diner, 5121 Douglas Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We are family owned and operated. We bring fresh food to the table and offer an array of traditional breakfast and lunch fare with a twist. Our full service bar offers a unique spin on the traditional breakfast cocktails, and we have become well known for our mimosa menu and flights. Our coffee drinks are made with the finest organic coffee and espresso beans. Our venue is large enough to host private events during or after business hours and we offer full service catering. Eat, drink and gather at The Maple Table.
How long have you be doing this?
Twenty-two years in the industry and a little over two years at The Maple Table.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We couldn't succeed without our incredible, loyal and friendly staff who is like family to us and our amazing customers! The members of the community that have supported us our one of two reasons why we have found success.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Co-owners Tony and Tamara LoPiparo began in the restaurant industry decades ago. Tony spent a lot of his childhood at his father's restaurant, That's Amore, and began working for him when he was a teenager. Tamara had been in the service industry since a teenager and worked her way up the ladder, learning many different positions in the front of the house. The two met when Tamara was managing the restaurant across from That's Amore. Once they were married, Tamara began working for her in-laws. Tony went on to get his MBA and Tamara finished her business management and leadership studies program from the UW school system. During this time they started a family so, they found that the demands of working in a second shift restaurant was becoming hard to manage with small children. They felt confident through their education, work experience and mentorship from their fathers (both entrepreneurs) that they were ready to venture out on their own. In 2018, they moved to Caledonia and visited downtown Racine for the first time. It was love at first sight, they walked through the space that now occupies the restaurant and a few months later The Maple Table came to be. It was a dream come true.
What's next?
Everyday we are always striving to be the best we can be. One of our biggest goals is to become an integral part of the community by developing relationships with the people and organizations throughout greater Racine. We want the community to not only know us as a great place to eat, drink and gather, but a place that gives back to the community that has given them so much.
Wilson's Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave., Racine
The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse is more than just coffee; we are a gathering place for people to have a relaxing time to spend in our beautiful gardens in the summer and our 120-year-old farm house welcomes you with a quaint, warm and cozy feeling in the winter. We are locally focused and we believe that comes through in the quality of our products and our service. We feature local artisans in our coffeehouse with their art work on our walls and crafts on display. If you are looking for unique gifts, you can probably find what you are looking for in our gift section. We offer all seasonal favorites anytime of the year, and as you would expect, high-quality coffee and espresso drinks from Colectivo Coffee, premium teas and delicious local bakery. Our baristas are very friendly, cleanliness and customer service are priorities for us! We are blessed and thankful to have customers who are like family, that have supported us throughout the years. We are happy God has given us the opportunity to serve our friends and neighbors here in Racine.
How long have you be doing this?
We just celebrated our 12th year.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our customers who faithfully support us and who have become part of our family. Also the baristas, who do a wonderful job to accommodate everyone.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
In 2009, I received a phone call that changed my life forever, because my previous position was coming to an end. I had been praying for a sign from God asking if we should buy the coffeehouse. Internally, as I was on the phone I knew this was the sign. As I hung up the phone, my husband Scott asked me if this was the sign I was praying for. At that moment, I knew we should purchased Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse and I knew this was a gift from God. My success partially comes from my staff of baristas who are wonderful and support me every step of the way, and my customers who have supported me continuously. I give all the glory to God and I am blessed to have been able to serve him in this capacity. I love my job!
What's next?
I'm looking forward to getting back to normal, post COVID. This has been a difficult time for both our customers as well as our vendors, not to mention all small businesses.
DeRango's Pizza Delivery, 6100 Washington Ave., Racine
Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House, 4301 Douglas Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have always offered carryout services, but this past year it became our way to survive! Your support during our carryout only business from July 2020 to April 2021, helped us remain in business! We are blessed that our food carries out well and that our customers are so faithful. Our entire menu is available for carryout, also remember to ask for our day's soups and desserts.
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our Culver’s team strives to provide hot, made-to-order food and fresh frozen custard to our guests. In these uncertain times, we want to ensure each and every guest receives quick, consistent service with a smile. We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy.
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Long tradition of serving big, tasty and reasonably priced subs along with a great selection of homemade salads and desserts.
How long have you be doing this?
Lee's is celebrating 50 years of serving Racine County!
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
The loyal Racine customers who continue to come back for great subs and specialty prepared items unlike any national franchise.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Lee's is a pioneer in the Wisconsin Sub sandwich industry dating back to 1971 when founded by Leroy Neu. Our unique sub sandwiches feature various combinations of tasty meats, cheeses, dressings and vegetables. In addition, Lee's features an abundance of homemade salads and desserts. Lee's traditional menu has been carried on since 1986 when three former Park High School friends (John Henes, Steve Hurley and Jim Dobbs) purchased one of their favorite places to eat to keep it thriving.
Best Donuts: O&H Danish Bakery
O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., 4917 Douglas Ave., 4006 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-504-7000, ohdanishbakery.com
Hometown Favorites
Main Street Bakery, 328 Main Street, Racine
Bendtsen's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Now in our 72nd year, O&H Danish Bakery continues to follow the traditions that have been passed down through four generations of family baking. Our commitment to great quality and customer service is something that we take pride in every day and we continuously work to get better at our craft of artisan baking. Our hope is that we provide a little bit of happiness in every bite of our bakery and help represent the great community of Racine.
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Fish fry is something we have put so much heart and soul into that it is not just a Friday thing here, it is available everyday. With all of the amazing places to get fish fry in Racine, we are grateful to be considered one of the best.
Best Food Truck: Pico's Tacos and Cerveza
Pico's Tacos and Cerveza, 550 Three Mile Road, Racine, 262-800-3488, picostacos.com
Gus's Gyros, 2100 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-412-8079, greasybag.com
Hometown Favorites
Tino's Carry Out, 1100 Washington Ave., Racine
Gyros Express, 5205 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our employees. We literally could not do it without them.
How long have you be doing this?
Forty-four years here in Racine.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our customers. They are the ones that have been keeping the lights on here at Gus's since we first opened our doors.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
My uncle Gus (the original Uncle Gus that I am named after), brought me to his friend's restaurant in Chicago to get me a job as dishwasher on the first day that I arrived here in the US over 50 years ago. (I didn't even get to rest for a day mind you!) I went to work washing dishes there the next day and the rest is history as they say.
What's next?
Hopefully selling gyros to my beloved customers for many more years!
Best Italian Restaurant: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant has been serving Racine for 100 years! We proudly serve the same recipes our ancestors used all those years ago. Some customer favorites include our homemade lasagna, meatballs and sausage. All of our pastas are served with our fresh, homemade marinara sauce. Grandma Rosie's Italian dressing is also a customer favorite and is served on our signature Antipasto salad as well.
Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard, 100 S. Jefferson St., Waterford
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our Culver's team strives to provide hot, made-to-order food and fresh frozen custard to our guests. In these uncertain times, we want to ensure each and every guest receives quick, consistent service with a smile. We genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver's leaves happy.
Best Kringle: O&H Danish Bakery
O&H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., 4917 Douglas Ave., 4006 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-504-7000, ohdanishbakery.com
Hometown Favorites
Bendtsen's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
Larsen Bakery Inc., 3311 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Now in our 72nd year, O&H Danish Bakery continues to follow the traditions that have been passed down through four generations of family baking. Our commitment to great quality and customer service is something that we take pride in every day and we continuously work to get better at our craft of artisan baking. Our hope is that we provide a little bit of happiness in every bite of our bakery and help represent the great community of Racine.
Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Javier's Cuisine is Mexican with a fresh twist. Our menu is crafted on traditional Mexican dishes, but because of Javier's multicultural experience in the Italian and French kitchen as well, he is able to offer unexpected flavorful creations.
How long have you be doing this?
Javier's Cuisine opened in 2008, however my experience is about 34 years now.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Of course we would not have been able to succeed with out our loyal customers. This pandemic has truly caused an impact on all businesses, but without the support of customers, none of us would be here. A special thank you to all of you for supporting our small family business. We also would not have been able to do it without our local farmer and our magnificent staff. We love you all.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
My experience includes starting as a dishwasher and learning very quickly step by step until I became a cook. When realizing cooking was an art I decided to learn as much as I could until I became a chef. After many years of experience and working everyday, I opened Javier's, preparing my own menu and bringing out my own ideas and of course working with local producers helps ensure the freshness of our dishes.
Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St., Waterford
Mike & Angelo's, 6214 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant has been serving pizza in Racine for five generations. Our signature thin, crispy crust has remain unchanged. We continue to use the same family recipes for our dough, sauce and sausage. Our amazing staff continues to put out a consistently delicious product while using only the best ingredients!
How long have you be doing this?
Wells Brothers has been serving Racine for 100 years.
Corner House On The Lake, 207 Gaslight Drive, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We can definitely say we have the best customers. We have been blessed to be in business over 14 years now and because of the support of our community, we have managed to stay open during the pandemic. Thank you.
Danny's Meats & Catering, 1317 Four Mile Road, Racine
The Red Onion Café, 555 Main St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Long tradition of serving big, tasty and reasonably priced sub sandwiches.
How long have you be doing this?
Lee's is celebrating 50 years of serving Racine County!
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
The loyal Racine customers who continue to come back for more great subs that stand out from all of the franchise sub shops.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Lee's is a pioneer in the Wisconsin sub industry dating back to 1971 when founded by Leroy Neu who designed various combinations of tasty meats, cheeses, dressings and vegetables. The same formula has been carried on since 1986 by three former Park High School friends (John Henes, Steve Hurley and Jim Dobbs) who knew it was a great product that is hard to match.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 6000 Durand Ave., Racine
Panera Bread, 5630 Washington Ave., Unit 6, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our business is the best in Racine because we strive to do our very best to give our customers quality food and service. People love and enjoy our homemade soup and food as well as our quaint atmosphere.
How long have you be doing this?
Six-and-a-half years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We couldn't succeed without our loyal customers.
Best Steaks: Corner House On The Lake
Corner House On The Lake, 207 Gaslight Drive, Racine, 262-637-1295, chsupperclub.com
Hometown Favorites
Sebastian's, 6025 Douglas Ave., Racine
Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our team. We employ about 50 employee's and through this last year and a half, with the way life has changed, it has been very hard on restaurants and restaurant employees. We never could have done it without my management team holding it all together. This group of people are truly a TEAM.
How long have you be doing this?
We have been in and out of the food and beverage business for 30 years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
The team.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I, Ben Nelson, started as a bartender in the early 90's and Jodie as a server.
What's next?
We are currently working on a new patio with fire pits on the west side of the property and will have fine dinning outside next spring and revamping the tiki bar also for spring 2022.
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
As a family business, we pour our heart out in how we serve and deliver food and our customers know best. Kabab And Grill not only has fresh, flavorful food, but it is also served with the intention of leaving our customers content. We have many options of the types of bowls/wraps you can make, offer free samples and a variety of desserts. We serve a variety of vegan options daily and we encourage people to try samples before getting anything.
How long have you be doing this?
Our family has been in business for almost five years, since December 2016.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Kabab And Grill couldn’t succeed without the owner Sheikh Umar and his wife Zubda Naz, who started and funded the business as well as working in the kitchen when we couldn’t afford any workers due to COVID.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Came into this field for the love of food. We’d have friends over all the time and they’d love how our homemade meals tasted. Our friends are the ones who recommended we start our own business and they have been the greatest support system since.
What's next?
City of Racine has been an amazing home for us and people here make us into who we are today with their constant support. With the new location already up and running, so far we have added extraordinary vegan options, traditional dessert counter/cooler, air conditioning to comfort our customers and so much more is to come in the coming years! Slowly but surely we are making better improvements to better serve our customers!
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
For over 37 years our customers have come to rely on us for quality food, drinks and service. Customers know that when they come in to watch their favorite sports on our 51 TVs, they are going to have a great time. Whether they are in our main dining room, in our four-seasons room or under our covered patio, they will be surrounded by good people, great employees and great food and drinks. Each day we serve our homemade soups, fish dinners, appetizers, sandwiches and our award-winning wings with the same pride and quality we have for so many years.
How long have you been doing this?
Buckets Pub opened in February 1984.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We couldn't succeed without our hardworking and dedicated employees. Over the years, we have been so lucky to have great people on our staff. Our staff and the service they provide is one of the major reasons why people enjoy being at Buckets Pub. And, of course, we wouldn't be successful without the continuous support we have received and our customers over the years. We cannot thank the Racine community enough for their support over the years.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Before Buckets Pub opened, Chuck and Connie owned Riverside Pub on Rapids Drive from 1979 to 1982. They enjoyed the business and customers so much that when the opportunity to open another business came about they took the chance and opened Buckets Pub on Lathrop Avenue in 1984. The business's success has been built by hard work, having great employees, creating relationships with customers and the community, and providing quality food and service.
What's next?
We will continue to serve our customers quality food and drinks for years to come.
