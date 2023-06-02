RACINE— Senior year is often full of difficult decisions, but missing graduation to represent your school in an athletic competition doesn’t have to be one of them.

Trevion Carothers, Darrell Price and Emmanuel “EJ” Johnson will represent Park High School, 1901 12th St., in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association’s State Track and Field Tournament on Saturday.

However, by going to the state meet, they will miss the school’s graduation — which also is scheduled for Saturday.

To make up for this, Park held a special graduation Thursday for the student athletes.

“We’re really proud of them,” Freddy Garcia, Park’s track coach, said. “They did really great this year, fantastic at sectionals, and they are very excited to be going to the state meet.”

Garcia said the special graduation had been planned at the beginning of the school year because of the scheduling conflict.

“We were trying to figure out something to recognized these boys, because they were going to miss graduation on Saturday if they qualified for the finals,” he said. “So this kinda came together and it’s exciting the boys will get to experience some type of graduation.

“It’s tough to have to decide between the state meet and the graduation. But they earned the right for both.”

Price, who is competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, said the special ceremony provided the best of both worlds.

“If I go to the finals, they couldn’t see, which sucks,” Price said. “I want people to cheer for me, and to shake hands. They wanted to see me walk, I know that’s what they wanted to see.

“But, I got into state, so I kinda ruined it,” Price said with a laugh.

Carothers, who is competing in the 300-meter hurdles, said that while the special graduation is cool, he’s more excited about competing.

“I would rather go to state than graduation,” Carothers said. “It makes me feel good, getting to graduate.”

This was Carothers’ only year as a member of Park’s track team, but played played for the football and basketball teams throughout high school.

“This year I really took it (track) serious,” he said.

Johnson, who was absent from the ceremony, was described by Park’s activities director, Joe Miller, as “quiet, humble and a fierce competitor who decided ‘Who needs footprints when you can jump over them?’”

Miller also said that there were times when he was afraid Johnson would hit his head on the basketball rim when he was playing for Park — a leaping ability that helped both on the court and track.

Johnson will be competing at state in the 300-meter hurdles. He won gold in last year’s high jump.

“At some schools, you may be forced to pick between the graduation or the state competition,” Miller said. “Both of those are tremendous accolades and accomplishments, but here at Park we want to give these young men a chance to do both.”

He said sacrificing one for the other isn’t a viable option.

“A young person should never have to make that decision,” Miller said. “As much as I would want to change the graduation so they can get the full experience, I do not have the power to do so. What is in my control is recognizing and honoring these three young men today.”

Parks’ epsorts team also is attending a state competition on Saturday, but the the Wisconsin High School Esports Association’s State Tournament does not conflict with Parks graduation, so they won’t have to miss the ceremony.

