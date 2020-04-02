You are the owner of this article.
Bernie Sanders endorses Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court; Trump campaign responds with criticism
Bernie Sanders endorses Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court; Trump campaign responds with criticism

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator-Democratic presidential candidate, has endorsed the liberal-backed Jill Karofsky for the Wisconsin Supreme Court in her race against the conservative-backed Daniel Kelly.

In a statement endorsing Karofsky, Sanders said Wednesday, "It is utterly clear, now more than ever, that our leaders must be wholly dedicated to protecting the rights and lives of the people. This is not the time to move backwards.

Judges should know that women have the right to control their own bodies, that workers have the right to bargain for better wages, that same-sex marriage is a right, and that addressing the gun violence epidemic in this country is one of the most critical issues of this generation.

Judges should stand up for the needs of working people and civil rights, not huge corporate CEO donors, which is why I strongly endorse Judge Jill Karofsky for the Wisconsin Supreme Court."

The Trump Victory campaign took the opportunity to criticize both Sanders and Karofsky.

“Jill Karofsky is showing her true political allegiance by linking arms with socialist Bernie Sanders. Their partisan socialist alliance has no place on Wisconsin’s highest court," Trump Victory Spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly's backers have continually criticized Karofsky after she was recorded saying she would "advocate for social justice issues" should she be elected.

Both Sanders and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, have each tried to make a splash in Wisconsin with statements as of late, due to their inability to campaign in person because of COVID-19. Biden and Sanders have both endorsed the Racine Unified referendum in the past week.

Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more

