KENOSHA — Vermont senator and 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is planning another local visit to support the campaign of Democrat Randy Bryce for U.S. Congress.
Sanders is scheduled to to stump for Bryce at a campaign rally at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the UAW Local 72 hall, 3615 Washington Road, Kenosha.
The rally is being organized by the Working Families Party, a grassroots progressive political party looking to diminish Republicans' control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sanders was an early supporter of Bryce's campaign. He spoke at a Bryce rally in Racine in February at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.
Bryce is facing Republican Bryan Steil in the Nov. 6 election for the 1st Congressional District seat now held by House Paul Ryan, who plans to retire.
