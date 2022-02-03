Benefits announced to help family of local high school student fighting leukemia

BURLINGTON — Fundraising efforts are underway to benefit the family of Nathan Rehberg, a Burlington High School student who is battling leukemia.

Nathan, 17, a junior at Burlington High, got sick in January and later was diagnosed with childhood acute myeloid leukemia. Admitted to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, he has started chemotherapy and is expected to remain there for five months.

Nathan is a member of the Kan-do 4-H Club, and exhibits steers at the Racine County Fair. Nathan has one sister, Kayla, who is attending college.

Nathan’s parents, Rick and Tammy, both grew up in the Burlington area. They are active in a snowmobile club, camping, and own a farm between Burlington and Kansasville. Supporters have planned several events to raise money to help the family.

A cornhole tournament is scheduled for noon Saturday at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Avenue, Kansasville. Entry is $20 a person, with food and other fun activities included. Participants are asked to pre-register at 1175 Sports Park.

An ice-fishing event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Eagle Lake Park, 23705 Church Road, Kansasville. Registration is $20, with cash prizes for the biggest northern, bass and panfish. For questions or to volunteer, contact Brenda at 262-939-1583 or Casey at 262-620-1344, or email cbstratton6@gmail.com.

An oil change drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. Feb. 12 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at West View Repair Drive LLC, 4321 Conifer Court, Union Grove. All oil change payments will be donations to the Rehberg family. Cash and check only. No appointment is necessary.

A haircut-a-thon is planned 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Salon III, 1096 Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington. Donation suggested of $20 per haircut. No appointment is necessary. For more information, contact Beth at 262-492-9092.

A cupcake, Valentine cookie, and hot cocoa bomb sale is scheduled, with pickups between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Salon III during the haircut-a-thon. To pre-order your treats, text 262-206-2379 or email judybratz@yahoo.com.

A Daytona 500-themed fundraiser is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 at Countryside Pub, 8225 McHenry St., Burlington. Live Music by Twin River Band and 50/50 raffles.

For information about other events or opportunities to help, go to “Nathan Rehberg Support Page” at Facebook or visit www.letsgonathan.com.

