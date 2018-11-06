CALEDONIA — A fundraiser will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, for the family of Michelle Martin, a 52-year-old Racine woman who was killed in a tragic accident Oct. 20 when high winds knocked over a tree and it fell on her vehicle. Her husband, William "Bill" Martin, 51, sustained critical injuries that will impact the rest of his life and require lifelong care.
Emaus Evangelical Lutheran Church will host the fundraiser at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Martin family. Michelle Martin was employed by Danny's Meats and Catering. Bill Martin is a teacher at Horlick High School.
Tickets for the benefit cost $25. It will include beverages, appetizers, raffle prizes and musical entertainment by vocalist Cheryl McCrary. Tickets are available at Emaus, 1925 Summit Ave., or by calling 262-634-5515.
A memorial fund for the Martin family has been set up at Educators Credit Union. To make a donation, visit any Educators Credit Union branch location and inform the teller you’d wish to make a donation to the Martin Memorial Fund.
Very sad story. RUSD employee should have excellent benefits. and care,
