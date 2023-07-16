RACINE — Like most people fishing Sunday, Craig Bender’s day started early.

Bender woke at 3:10 a.m. to compete with Jim Carrington in the Steve Koss Memorial Two on a Boat contest, which ran Sunday from 5 a.m. to noon.

Bender and Carrington navigated the sunny yet breezy conditions on Lake Michigan to win the Two on a Boat competition.

Using a boat named “Nothing But Net,” the pair took first place out of 34 boats who weighed their hauls at the Racine lakefront at Reefpoint Brewhouse.

Bender and Carrington’s five heaviest fish totaled 70 pounds.

Two on a Boat is part of the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest that began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23. Racine-based Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin, runs the nine-day tournament.

As of Sunday at 2 p.m., Ivan Stross of Oak Creek has the largest catch of the nine-day tournament so far on Saturday morning, reeling in a chinook salmon weighing 26.50 pounds.

Bender and Carrington have participated in Two on a Boat together for the past few years.

Two on a Boat competitors can catch up to 10 fish and weigh their five heaviest.

“It’s a fun tournament,” Carrington said. “It gives pretty much everyone a chance to compete.”

Bender and Carrington fished Saturday but did not have much success. That gave them a sense of where not to go Sunday, though, and good luck helped as well.

“You always expect to have a good day, but it doesn’t always work out that way,” Carrington said. “Ultimately, we did fine.”

Bender and Carrington caught their best fish in water that was 80 feet deep or less using spoon bait.

Indeed, the fishing conditions on Sunday seemed to be relatively difficult, and most people had success fishing in shallower water.

Mike Daly said it was a day of “tough fishing.”

Fish “weren’t jumping in the boat, I’ll tell you that,” Daly said.

Still, Daly and his partner Roger Borkowski, both from South Milwaukee, placed second in Two on a Boat and had the largest catch of the day in the contest.

Bender and Carrington will receive around $1,000 for winning Two on a Boat. They take the contest seriously but keep things in perspective.

“We try to have fun out there all the time,” Carrington said. “Nobody’s immune from criticism. We get on each other all the time, and we know it’s all in fun. When you leave the boat, it’s all over.”

Carrington grew up in the Racine area. He began fishing around age 5 or 6 in the Root River and has fished in Lake Michigan since before high school.

He enjoys any day on the water.

“You only have so many days when you can fish,” Carrington said. “Anytime you’re out there, you have to take advantage of it.”

Jim Mueller, who is from northern Illinois, has taken part in Salmon-A-Rama for about 35 years.

Mueller placed sixth in Two on a Boat and said there were windy conditions in deeper water.

Mueller and others enjoyed the friendly atmosphere and camaraderie.

Amir Berberkic is taking part in the nine-day tournament. He woke up Sunday at 2 a.m. to drive from Chicago to compete.

“This is once a year,” Berberkic said. “I don’t want to miss this.”

Salmon-A-Rama continues this week with a Super Sweepstakes contest on Monday.

This year’s overall fishing contest winner will receive a prize package worth $35,000 that includes cash and an electric bicycle worth more than $8,000.