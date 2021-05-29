Bend and Brew to return to Downtown Racine for the summer

RACINE — Bend and Brew is back for a fourth year of free outdoor yoga at Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the eastern end of Christopher Columbus Causeway.
The Downtown Racine Corp. event will be held three times a week on two days, from June 2 through Sept. 25:
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays
Yoga sessions are led by Yoga Roots Racine and participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses after every session.
Free coffee locations include:
- Red Onion Café — 555 Main St.
- Divino Gelato Café Racine — 245 Main St.
- Reefpoint Brew House — 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway.
Free beer locations include:
- Marci’s on Main — 236 Main St.
- Reefpoint Brew House — 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway.
- Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar — 600 Main St.
- The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery — 231 Main St.
- Pub On Wisconsin — 525 Wisconsin Ave.
- Joey’s Yardarm — 920 Erie St.
Free mimosa location:
- The Maple Table — 520 Main St.
Sessions will be led with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. Registration is not required, but plan on coming 5 tp 10 minutes prior to start time to sign in.
Although this is a free yoga session, there is a recommended donation of $5 to go towards the instructors from Yoga Roots Racine. Participants should bring their own yoga mat or towel and water.
For more information or for questions, email Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director, at events@racinedowntown.com.
“We are thrilled to offer free yoga overlooking beautiful Lake Michigan each Wednesday and Saturday. We encourage you to stay after and explore all the amazing downtown shops and restaurants that need your support now, more than ever,” Kruse said in a news release.
Should a Bend and Brew session need to be canceled because of weather, all announcements will be made on the Downtown Racine Facebook event page at facebook.com/racinedowntown/events.