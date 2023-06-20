RACINE — A bench was dedicated to Racine Police Department (RPD) Officer John Hetland Saturday, on the four-year anniversary of his death.
The bench, located on Christopher Columbus Causeway, was donated by Band of Blue, a non-profit that helps families of officers move forward after their death, according to the organization’s website.
“Our tagline is essentially: end of watch isn’t the end of story,” RPD Lt. Mike Smith and founder of Band of Blue, said.
Smith said Hetland was friendly, outgoing, and someone that everybody liked.
Hetland was shot and killed in 2019 while intervening in an armed robbery while off duty. He was a 24-year veteran officer at the time of his death.
The man who killed Hetland was convicted in Sept. 2020 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“He fought for us, he fought alongside us,” RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his fellow officer.”
