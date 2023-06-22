RACINE — A bench was dedicated to Racine Police Department Officer John Hetland on Saturday, the four-year anniversary of his death.

The bench on Christopher Columbus Causeway was donated by Band of Blue, a nonprofit that helps the families of officers move forward after their deaths, according to the organization’s website.

“Our tagline is essentially: end of watch isn’t the end of story,” RPD Lt. Mike Smith and founder of Band of Blue, said.

Smith said Hetland was friendly, outgoing, and someone who everybody liked.

Hetland was shot and killed in 2019 while intervening in an armed robbery while off duty. He was a 24-year veteran of the department at the time.

The man who killed Hetland was convicted in September 2020 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“He fought for us, he fought alongside us,” RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his fellow officer.”