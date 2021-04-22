Beloved school librarian to be honored with permanent memorial in Rochester

A life

Born in Iowa, Oldenberg was 3 years old when her family relocated to Wisconsin and settled in Rochester. She attended Rochester Grade School and later Rochester Ag School.

She married Ralph Oldenberg in 1949, and the couple had one daughter.

Marian became school librarian in the Waterford Graded School District, which includes Rochester. She worked as a librarian from approximately 1970 to 1995. She loved reading to the children, and she even joined them at recess for an occasional baseball game on the playground.

It was on the baseball field that she earned a nickname that would stick with her for life. Kids started affectionately calling her “Shorty,” both because she played shortstop and because she was just 5 feet tall.

Over the years, families in the Waterford school system got to know “Shorty,” and she became a beloved figure in the community.

Even after she retired from the school district, Oldenberg continued offering to tutor students. And she became a local historian who was active in the Rochester Area Historical Society.