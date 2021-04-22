Beloved school librarian to be honored with permanent memorial in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Marian Oldenberg never forgot the children of Racine County, and now they will never forget her.
Rochester village officials have approved plans to honor the longtime school librarian by erecting a park bench in her memory at Rochester Commons Park.
Funded by private donations, the bench will be engraved with an image and a message memorializing Oldenberg in recognition of the many years she spent as a librarian in the Waterford school district.
“It’s quite an honor,” said Oldenberg’s daughter, Cathy Street.
The park bench will be displayed for the public in Rochester Commons Park, which is located at 208 W. Springs St., next to both Rochester Village Hall and the Rochester Public Library.
Village officials unanimously agreed to allow the display, and to accept the bench as a gift, in honor of the contributions that Oldenberg made in the community before her death in December at age 91.
“She was a fixture in Rochester,” said Mary Stapleton, director of the public library.
Family members hope to have the park bench ready for installation by June 19, when a public memorial service for Oldenberg is scheduled at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
A life
Born in Iowa, Oldenberg was 3 years old when her family relocated to Wisconsin and settled in Rochester. She attended Rochester Grade School and later Rochester Ag School.
She married Ralph Oldenberg in 1949, and the couple had one daughter.
Marian became school librarian in the Waterford Graded School District, which includes Rochester. She worked as a librarian from approximately 1970 to 1995. She loved reading to the children, and she even joined them at recess for an occasional baseball game on the playground.
It was on the baseball field that she earned a nickname that would stick with her for life. Kids started affectionately calling her “Shorty,” both because she played shortstop and because she was just 5 feet tall.
Over the years, families in the Waterford school system got to know “Shorty,” and she became a beloved figure in the community.
Even after she retired from the school district, Oldenberg continued offering to tutor students. And she became a local historian who was active in the Rochester Area Historical Society.
Longtime friend Joni Beck, now president of the Rochester Area Historical Society, said Oldenberg became somewhat of a historical figure herself.
“She was priceless,” Beck said. “People just loved her.”
Always to be remembered
After Oldenberg died in December, family members approached the village about placing an engraved park bench as a public memorial. The family is raising private donations to fund the memorial.
Street said her mother loved the people of Rochester, so erecting a permanent tribute in the community would have made her mother feel deeply honored.
The family also wants to create a lasting commemoration of the years that Oldenberg spent in Rochester, dedicating herself to helping children and to improving the village.
“There’s a lot there to be proud of,” Street said.
The Rochester Public Library occupies the very same building that once housed Rochester Grade School, where Oldenberg was a student.
The nearby Rochester Commons Park already has an unrelated memorial plaque in a garden and a memorial tree. The Village Board voted April 12 to add the park bench honoring Oldenberg.
Village trustee Gary Beck — who is Joni Beck’s husband — said most people on the Village Board knew of Oldenberg’s impact on the community. So they were happy to have the chance to recognize her.