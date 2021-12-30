Beloved coach gets together with generations of other coaches to teach kids fundamentals of basketball in Racine

RACINE — On the first day of Winter Break Youth Basketball Camp, one kid came in with anxiety levels “through the roof.”

“I broke it down to him, and showed him, ‘This kid has never played before. This kid’s never played before,’” said Andrew McNairy, aka “Coach Duke,” who co-led the camp.

He asked the child, “Why don’t I add you to the team, so you don’t got to worry about it?” And the kid was confident enough to participate in the camp.

That encouragement was seen throughout the camp, which was held Monday to Wednesday at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. It was open to kids of all skill levels from grades 1-8 and led by McNairy, an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Area Technical College, and Rudy Collum, a well-known area coach who was honored with the Deep Roots Award during the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in October.

A chance to get out

What was one unique thing Collum recognized about the kids this year in his more than 33 years of hosting basketball camps?

“The kids were hungry to get out there,” he said. “It was another Christmas present in a sense. They were looking for instruction, direction.”

It was the first time the coaches held a basketball camp right after the holiday — and the first time the coaches held a camp since the COVID-19 pandemic began — so they weren’t sure what the turnout was going to be. They were surprised to learn almost 60 kids signed up.

The kids were from all over the county and surrounding areas, like Oak Creek and Zion, Illinois.

“It was non-stop, they were bouncing off the wall,” Collum said.

The hardwood floors of the court vibrated with every dribble of each ball, and it was the only thing that could be heard in the center as they made passes and shot layups.

The focus of the camp was to teach young players “the fundamentals of basketball,” McNairy said, like dribbling, shooting, passing and playing defense.

Players in grades 6-8 were a bit more advanced depending on their skills, getting players ready for next-level endeavors like playing in high school or participating in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

The fundamentals were what Collum “always taught,” McNairy said. In fact, Collum coached McNairy in the past and paved the way for him to become a coach himself.

“A lot of people don’t focus on (the fundamentals), so I was one of those kids that always focused on that. It has always stuck with me, really throughout life,” McNairy said.

Generations of playing ball

The camp was led by generations of Collum’s family and players he has coached.

Rudy’s son and grandson (Rocky and Damen, respectively) were helpers. he coached them all through basketball in their youth. Marshawn Venzant and Tyler Davis, current Case High School basketball players, were also Rudy’s former players and helpers.

Two of Rudy’s other grandkids were also in tow.

“We have as much of a great time as the kids,” Rudy said. “I coached (Venzant) and I hadn’t seen him in 30 years.”

“It’s a blessing. It’s full circle. Everybody (helping) here has been through (Rudy’s) camp,” McNairy said. “Everybody wants to be here because it’s really for the kids. Another thing to, is the (helpers) are learning so much from it.”

When kids weren’t able to provide the $50 camp fee, former basketball players chipped in and sponsored them.

In one instance, Rudy watched as Venzant remained side-by-side with kids teaching them how to pass the ball to their team line-up. “They’re so passionate,” Rudy said.

At another point, as kids practiced shooting and had a goal of their entire team being the first to make 10 baskets, the helpers remained encouraging despite missed shots.

“That’s okay,” Venzant said. “Take your time.”

Teaching sportsmanship

Beyond playing basketball, Rudy said he wants kids to learn the natural attitudes of good sportsmanship and teamwork that can be learned from the sport.

“It’s one of the main reasons why I still do the camp,” the former University of Wisconsin-Parkside coach from 1972-1982 and recent inductee into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame said. “It’s not about the wins and the losses, but growing up together as a team.”

He tells students and players, “Basketball may not be the best thing you do. It can still help develop the skills you need.”

“I always tell everybody, you don’t understand how much he changed my life,” McNairy said of Rudy. “I think he has done that for so many people, he don’t even recognize.”

For more information on future camps and local basketball happenings, visit www.markyourmoment.org, the website of the organization that hosted the Winter Break Youth Basketball Camp.

