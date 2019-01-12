RACINE — Ten years ago, Racine's mayor was arrested and the city was thrown into a crisis.
At the time, Mayor Gary Becker was popular and ran for re-election unopposed in 2007. But, less than two years later, residents and public officials were shocked to learn about his arrest on Jan. 13, 2009, and the disturbing sex charges that soon followed.
On the 10-year anniversary of the stunning turn of events, The Journal Times visited some of the individuals who were there when events unfolded and were key contributors in moving the city past this trying time.
On Monday, The Journal Times is releasing a podcast called "Belle City" about the 2009 arrest and the ensuing fallout. It includes interviews with several of those key individuals.
Those interviewed also reflect on how things have changed in the past decade. The podcast will be available at journaltimes.com, starting at 6 a.m. Monday. You can listen to it on any smart phone, tablet or computer with internet access.
The trailer, previewing the podcast, is online now at journaltimes.com. Search for Becker podcast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.