RACINE — Ten years ago, Racine's mayor was arrested and the city was thrown into a crisis. 

At the time, Mayor Gary Becker was popular and ran for re-election unopposed in 2007. But, less than two years later, residents and public officials were shocked to learn about his arrest on Jan. 13, 2009, and the disturbing sex charges that soon followed.

On the 10-year anniversary of the stunning turn of events, The Journal Times visited some of the individuals who were there when events unfolded and were key contributors in moving the city past this trying time. 

On Monday, The Journal Times is releasing a podcast called "Belle City" about the 2009 arrest and the ensuing fallout. It includes interviews with several of those key individuals. 

Those interviewed also reflect on how things have changed in the past decade. The podcast will be available at journaltimes.com, starting at 6 a.m. Monday. You can listen to it on any smart phone, tablet or computer with internet access. 

The trailer, previewing the podcast, is online now at journaltimes.com. Search for Becker podcast. 

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

