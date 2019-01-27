RACINE — It’s been 10 years since Racine Mayor Gary Becker was arrested, which threw the City Hall into chaos for a period of time. Now those who were involved in moving the city forward look back on how far things have come.
The Journal Times went back and talked to some of the key players involved in the city at that time. The podcast “Belle City” recounts the shocking arrest and the actions taken by city officials to overcome a trying time in Racine’s history.
On Monday, episode three will be released and it reflects on being 10 years beyond a crazy time in Racine’s history.
To catch up on the first two episodes you can listen online at journaltimes.com and search “Belle City podcast.”
Short recap
In January 2009, Becker was arrested on disturbing sex charges that shocked city officials and Racine residents.
“I was shocked by what had happened,” said former City Council President David Maack. “It was kind of a surreal moment at the time.”
With Becker in jail, Maack became acting mayor and called a meeting of the Committee of the Whole.
“I wanted to send the message that it was business as usual, that we weren’t going to let something like this deter us or stop us from conducting city business,” Maack said.
Then-city attorney Rob Weber was tasked with finding a solution to appoint an interim mayor.
“We had never encountered anything like this,” Weber said. “My office was researching the due-process requirements in the event that there had to be a hearing. We were waiting to see what other implications there might have been, but due to the nature of the charges, there wasn’t anything the city had to investigate.”
Eventually the City Council elected then-Alderman Tom Friedel to the interim-mayor position.
“My job was to make sure things went smooth, I think they did,” Friedel said. “The garbage got collected, the streets got plowed. In most people’s opinion, I think, as long as the services that government provides them continue to operate they’re oblivious to what else is going on.”
