RACINE — When Racine area business and community leaders sat down Tuesday to watch a video produced by Racine County, it’s likely many weren’t prepared for what they saw — Racine County’s take on the movie “Back to the Future” with a twist.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave donned the iconic role of “Marty McFly” and Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht was “Dr. Emmett Brown” and the two of them raced through time to show area leaders the potential of having a Racine County ready workforce in 2021.
The video, which was shot in a day, featured cameos by the Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who in the video pulls over Delagrave and Albrecht on an “unfinished” Highway MM and writes them a ticket saying “I need all the revenue I can get.”
The funding for the video came out of the county Human Services Department that has been earmarked for marketing and videography. The cost of the video itself was not immediately available.
The DeLorean which was fully converted to the “Back to the Future” look, was found by Ivan Barra, the filmmaker.
The DeLorean belongs to a “Back to the Future” enthusiast in Appleton.
Barra, who has a contract with Racine County, has filmed other videos for the county such as “A Day in the Life” for county employees.
The video was a call to action to the community leader to work together to make sure residents have the capabilities to fill the job vacancies when they arrive.
According to county officials, there could be a major worker shortage in the next few years.
Human Services has money for this waste of a video, but can't get foster children to permanency in a timely manner? No wonder Racine County Human Services is a hot mess.
