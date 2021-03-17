Beginning in April, road work to affect Highway 38 travel between highways K and 31

Preliminary work is beginning this week on a $3.8 million project to improve Highway 38 between county highways MM and K, the state Department of Transportation announced in a Wednesday news release.

Beginning April 5, traffic on Highway 38 is to be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Highway K and Highway 31. Beginning in August, Highway 38 is to be closed and detoured from Highway 31 to Highway MM.

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the project. Crews will lay new pavement, install new curb and gutter, traffic signals, and structure overlays.

Construction is scheduled for completion by October, dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

More information can be found on the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis38/

In the news release, DOT reminded motorists that using handheld cellphones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving, the DOT said.

