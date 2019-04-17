RACINE COUNTY — Beer gardens are now allowed in county-owned parks.
New ordinances and procedures were adopted via a County Board resolution on Tuesday, ensuring that temporary beer gardens can operate in the county’s 18 parks.
Milwaukee, Waukesha and Kenosha counties all have beer gardens in some of their parks, and the villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia have one in their joint park in Franksville. Not to be left out, Racine County will allow the same.
“Given their success in neighboring counties, it’s clear that beer gardens provide a great opportunity to increase the use and visibility of the many great parks Racine County has to offer,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated.
The county said its goal by allowing beer gardens is to draw more people into county parks, although they have also been shown to provide a strong revenue stream.
The Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park on Northwestern Avenue quickly became a popular stop after opening last May, and provided money to Caledonia and Mount Pleasant after the first year in operation. That beer garden is scheduled to reopen for its sophomore season May 23.
Mount Pleasant has also hosted “pop-up” temporary beer garden events at Smolenski Park on Stuart Road.
The City of Racine has also hired Hop Heads Hospitality and Events, the vendor behind the Franksville Beer Garden, for the Belle City Biergarten events the city plans to hold this summer.
Beer gardens have been going strong in Milwaukee County since 2012. In their first year, Milwaukee’s gardens generated $82,000 in revenue for the parks system. That revenue grew to just shy of $1 million in 2016 and increased to $1.7 million in 2017, according to reporting by WUWM.
Kenosha County has also hosted a beer garden at Petrifying Springs Park in nearby Somers.
Racine County officials said Wednesday that it “will not be involved in the operation of any beer garden” but will review applications for temporary beer gardens “on a case-by-case basis.”
Events held in the parks and surrounding the beer gardens will remain “family friendly and considerate of adjacent neighborhoods,” according to a Wednesday press release.
