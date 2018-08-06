CALEDONIA — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., has turned a profit, Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen reported at Monday’s Caledonia Village Board meeting.
“I don’t think it will solve any of our deficit issues,” Christensen joked, “but it’s still good news.”
The proprietors of the beer garden will be giving a check to the village soon as a result of the profit.
Christensen told The Journal Times he didn’t yet know how much money had been made or how big the village’s cut would be.
“It was a small profit,” he said. “But it’s successful, that’s what matters.”
The garden, which has up to 16 different drinks on tap, first opened in May under a three-year contract with the village.
This is great news. Already turning a profit within months of opening! Looking forward to see how this grows over the next three years.
