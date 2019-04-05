CALEDONIA — Another beer garden. Community soccer fields. A multipurpose amphitheater. A small dog park, pickleball courts and full-court basketball, maybe even an ice rink.
All of that is being considered by residents and the village to be added to Crawford Park, 5199 Chester Lane, right behind the Village Hall and the proposed location for a new police station.
There’s already some playground equipment and a couple ballparks there, as well as a concession stand. But designs are moving through a pipeline that could turn Crawford into a nexus of outdoor activity.
“Good ideas fill the space quick,” said Project Manager Jeremy Hinds of Milwaukee-based Key Engineering Group. “We feel confident we can fit it in there.”
On Wednesday, residents gave their feedback to two similar designs proposed by InSite.
Although some concerns were raised — “It’s a nice idea, but it looks a little ambitious,” said Four Mile Road resident Sue Rickert, who was worried about increased traffic — the responses were mostly positive.
Sarah Piña, who lives next to the park, said that her family already uses Crawford’s facilities plenty, and was fully supportive of additions, especially since there’s so much unused space owned that’s ripe for new facilities.
“It’s a good area,” Piña said. “They could really use that space.”
Chris Simon, who lives just north of Crawford Park, was concerned about safety, mainly because he feared cars would drive through the park as a shortcut. However, he said, “I’m in support of the expansion. It’ll be good for the community.”
A work in progress
As for what could actually be placed in the park, “nothing is set in stone,” said Randall Solberg, Caledonia’s parks director
Of the two schemes presented Wednesday, each had slightly varied offerings. Both had an open-air amphitheater, something that Simon was very excited about, but varied in other ways: one had a dog park, the other didn’t; one had a biergarten, the other didn’t; the numbers of soccer fields and basketball courts shifted; etc.
Outgoing Village Trustee Jay Benkowski, who lost the April 2 election to Tom Weatherston, showed support for the expansion by attending Wednesday’s public meeting.
“We’re under-served in community green space,” Benkowski said. “Parks are quality of life.”
Benkowski said that Caledonia is 100 acres short of where it should be in terms of public parks, citing a Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission study of the village's parks and open spaces.
“If you look at the new developments in Caledonia,” Benkowski said, “there’s nowhere for the kids to play. There’s no room in the yards.”
