Beer and Bacon Walk is Nov. 7
Downtown Racine

Beer and Bacon Walk is Nov. 7

BBW logo

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. will host its first Beer and Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at 20 Downtown locations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample brews from a number of local breweries including Racine Brewing Co., R’Noggin Brewing, Public Brewing, Kings and Convicts Brewing Co., City Lights Brewing and Lakefront Brewery.

Each location will also offer bacon-infused apps such as maple bacon mini crullers, chicken and bacon street tacos, bacon hash brown fritters and dark chocolate covered bacon with candied pecans just to name a few, all catered by Red Onion Café and The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery.

Tickets cost $30. Go to RacineDowntown.com or call 262-634-6002 for tickets.

